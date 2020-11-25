VERMILLION — As hard as it may be, the South Dakota women’s basketball team tries not to waste time thinking about last season.
On the one hand, yes, the Coyotes aren’t going to run from their historic season.
After all, they won all of their conference games, won 30 games in all, won their conference tournament and were primed for what could have been a deep run in the ultimately-canceled NCAA Tournament.
And yet, they’ve moved on to this season.
“Everything is this year, this team, new journey,” said senior Monica Arens, a native of Crofton, Nebraska.
Aiding in that mindset is what USD lost from last season’s 30-2 campaign.
Three starters — including the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year (Ciara Duffy) — who accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring, 37 percent of the rebounds and 51 percent of the assists.
“We graduated an awful lot from last year’s team,” said head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who is 110-24 in four seasons at USD.
“Do you replace it with one player? No. You have to have multiple players step up.”
The leadership reins are now handed over to a group of five seniors (Arens, Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, Claudia Kunzer and Liv Korngable) who have a record of 87-15 in their Coyote careers — Sjerven redshirted her first season after transferring from New Mexico and has played two seasons.
The key for that quintet is to find different ways to replace the production the Coyotes lost from last season, according to Lamb, an Onida native.
“I think we’ve all done our part to fill those voids, and it hasn’t been one person,” she said. “We’ve all had a little bit of our own to put into it, and I think that’s something that’s really special about this group.”
In other words, it’ll be another balanced attack for the Coyotes, the Summit League preseason favorite.
Back for USD are Sjerven (12.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 63 blocks), Lamb (11.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg), Arens (9.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Korngable (4.7 ppg), sophomore Macy Guebert (2.6 ppg), sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky (2.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Kunzer (1.9 ppg), junior Regan Sankey (1.7 ppg) and sophomore Alexi Hempe (2.7 ppg).
The Coyotes added Aspen Williston, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Oklahoma, and brought in four freshmen (Morgan Hansen, Kyah Watson, Maddie Krull and Natalie Mazurek).
It’s not as though someone like Lamb couldn’t have a 25-point/10-rebound game or that Sjerven could go off for a 45 points one night — “that’s an exaggeration, but she could do it,” Kunzer joked — but it’s that the Coyotes are built on a balanced attack.
“The style of basketball we play — and we’re lucky to have talent on our team — it’s not something that’s ever going to fall on one person,” Sjerven said. “We do a really good job of stepping up each night.”
What USD has tried to work on, according to Plitzuweit, is an ability to be ready for and adapt to any situation.
“The advantage that we have is that we run a motion offense that allows for versatility,” she said.
Regardless of the style of offense, the Coyotes are still going to need other players to increase their production in expanded roles — Korngable (she averaged 16.6 minutes per game last season) and Kunzer (averaged nine minutes), specifically.
“In my past three years, I’ve really gotten to observe great players,” Korngable said, “and seeing how they play so fearlessly has given me the confidence this year to further step into a bigger role.”
Kunzer said she has embraced her role over the previous three seasons and is ready for whatever is thrown at her this season.
“Whatever role I’m put in this year, I will fill those shoes to the best of my ability and give it 150 percent like I do every day,” she said. “Whatever that may be, I will fulfill it to the best of my ability.”
The Coyotes open the season with three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, and will then play Lipscomb, Wichita State and Bradley in the non-conference season. USD will then open the Summit League schedule at home against Denver on Jan. 2-3, as part of a new format in which women’s and men’s teams will play doubleheaders at the same site on back-to-back days.
It’s all part of the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.
How do the Coyotes adjust to so many unknowns?
“You can’t do it by yourself,” Arens said. “We’ve all had to come together as a group, and help each other through the difficult times.”
