ST. PAUL, Minn. – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams picked up a pair of dual meet victories during Saturday’s Summit League meet with St. Thomas.
The Coyote men won 12 of the 14 individual events and both relays and earned a 214-91 win while the Coyote women won 10 of 14 individual events and one relay in their 206-148 victory.
Picking up two individual wins on the day were Stella Fairbanks, William Johnston, Zachary Kopp, Sara Mayer and Mairead Powers.
Fairbanks, a sophomore, won both diving events, posting NCAA Zone Qualifying Marks in both events for the second time this season. She scored 268.80 points on the one-meter board and 284.80 points on the three-meter board.
Johnston, a senior, swept the diving events on the men’s side for the second straight day, scoring 26250 points on the one-meter board and 222.65 points on the three-meter board.
Kopp, a junior, won the 50 free (21.67) and 200 free (1:46.00) while also swimming the leadoff leg on the winning 200 free relay, joining Charlie Bean, Aidan Gantenbein, Adam Fisher in clocking 1:25.14.
Mayer, a freshman, swam to victories in the 200 fly (2:13.43) and the 100 fly (58.16) while she also placed second in the 200 free (1:57.91).
Powers, a freshman, won a pair of individual events for the second straight day, as she touched the wall first in the 200 back (2:07.98) and the 400 IM (4:38.91). Powers was also third behind Mayer in the 200 free.
The men’s team also received individual wins from Keegan Henning (1650 free), Gantenbein (100 back), Jack Berdahl (100 breast), Griffin Wolner (200 fly), Bean (100 free), Fisher (200 back), Jacob Won (100 fly) and Jake Leichner (400 IM).
Fisher, Berdahl, Gantenbein and Bean posted a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:34.85.
The men’s dual was aided by a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 50 free led by Kopp and a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 free led by Bean. Won led a 1-2-3 effort in the 100 fly and Leichner paced a 1-2-3-4 effort in the 400 IM.
The women’s team also had a sweep of the podium in the 500 free as Hannah Aitkin touched first in 5:18.41.
Leah Drengenberg won the 1650 free, Emily Kahn claimed the 100 free and Cassie Ketterling touched the wall first in the 200 breast.
The Coyote women, with the foursome of Emma Clark, Meghan Atwell, Madilyn Sindelar and Kahn, won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.16.
Runner-up performances for the women came from Kayla Middaugh (both diving events), Maria Mattaini (1650 free and 500 free), Clark (100 back), Isabelle Davenport (100 breast), Kahn (50 free), Isabel Fairbanks (200 breast) and Ketterling (400 IM).
Posting second-place efforts for the men’s team were Griffin Wolner (200 free, 400 IM), Fisher (50 free), Mack Sathre (100 free, 200 breast), Henning (500 free) and Gantenbein (100 fly).
The Coyotes return home to host Summit League foes Omaha (Friday) and South Dakota State (Saturday) inside the DakotaDome Pool.
