SIOUX FALLS – With the score knotted up at zero, Yankton junior forward Braylen Bietz booted a shot towards O’Gorman goalie Carter Hansen that hit the crossbar, making it look like another missed opportunity for the Bucks. What happened next is something Bietz will never forget.
“I have been dreaming about that for many, many years,” Bietz said following his game-winning goal Saturday night at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
The Bucks boys’ soccer team won the 2021 Class AA Boys Soccer State Title 1-0 over O’Gorman Saturday night. Bietz goal came as the ball bounced around in front of the Knight net before Beitz finally footed it through.
“We’ve said when the ball is ‘pinball’ing that’s where you have to be aggressive and that’s what we want to happen,” Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring said. “...We have always said a championship team ends the game on their terms.”
The Bucks ended the game on their own terms, as the goal from Bietz with six minutes to play put them ahead, and O’Gorman struggled to move the ball from there. Bietz scored 10 goals including the championship game winner during the season.
Yankton (15-1-1) recorded their 12th shutout of the season and their second over O’Gorman. Zach Loest made stop after stop Saturday night, not allowing anything past him.
“It gives us a lot of confidence that if anybody’s going to make a big play, Zach’s going to make a big play,” Dannenbring said.
Yankton entered the season knowing that their nine-man senior class would play a big role in their success, and Bietz said they knew it was their time to shine.
“Coming into this, we knew it was our year to do it,” Bietz said. “It’s beautiful, the feeling of it.”
Dannenbring said having a key senior at each level gave the Bucks a great opportunity to make a run at a title.
“We have good leadership,” Dannenbring said. “Ethan Yasat did a good job in the midfield and directing and encouraging. Zach Loest in goal, he makes a lot of our calls on where we should be trying to move the ball, and Gage Becker up top, oh man, he made some great plays.”
Becker, a senior forward, got his ankle stepped on late in the second half and exited the game. The Yankton student section began chanting his name as he tried to fight through the roll-up.
“He came out when he got stepped on and I said, you realize you just had a couple hundred of your high school classmates chanting your name at the state finals,” Dannenbring said. “That’s pretty awesome.”
The work the Bucks put in over the off season, hitting the weight room and trying to build endurance, was to survive games like the state title, where a full 80 minutes of work goes into a win. That hard work is what brought a title to Yankton.
“Our kids were playing hard, and we went a long time before we subbed because they were playing hard, they looked good,” Dannenbring said. “I think that strength in the weight room really paid off here. We were able to attack, we were able to just hard hard all the way to the final horn.”
The growth, hard work and effort put in by the nine seniors over the last four years built up to winning a state title Saturday night.
“It’s my job as a coach to convince them that we can always win the next game,” Dannenbring said. “And when they were freshman, they were a bunch of goobers like all freshman, and they’ve worked hard. They set that goal that they wanted to be state champions, and they did it.”
