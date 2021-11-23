SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Stella Fairbanks and Adam Fisher have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League diver and swimmer of the Week, respectively, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a sophomore from Highland, Michigan, earns Women’s Diver of the Week honors for the third time this season and the eighth in her career.
Fairbanks, who swept the diving competitions at the three-day Augustana Invitational, posted a NCAA Zone Qualifying score on the three-meter board with a 285.95. She also won the one-meter event with a 252.00.
Fisher, a freshman from Windlake, Wisconsin, is honored as the Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time.
Fisher contributed to four victories, two individual and two relays, for the Coyotes while posting personal best times in four events. He won the 100 back (49.66) and 200 back (1:49.59) while taking part in winning relays, the 200 medley and 400 medley.
He also placed seventh in the 100 fly (50.08) and 13th in the 50 free (21.46) while swimming on a pair of third-place relays, the 40 free relay and 200 free relay.
He is now second all-time in the 200 back, third all-time in the 10 back and eighth all-time in the 100 fly.
