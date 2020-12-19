Karlee McKinney was proof of how physical of a game her team had just experienced.
Following the game, the Mount Marty senior guard was still short of breath after leaving with 37 seconds remaining after taking a knee to the back during a battle for the ball.
“We showed the potential of what we can do, we just have to put it together in one game,” McKinney said after her Lancers suffered a 62-56 loss to Dordt on Saturday afternoon at Cimpl Arena.
“We proved ourselves that we can do those things, now we just have to do it all the time.”
What Mount Marty (3-7 overall, 1-6 GPAC) did was hold down, for the most part, a potent offensive team with skilled post players.
At least until the final six minutes.
The Lancers built a 52-44 lead with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Dordt began chipping away at the margin. Ashtyn Verbeek made a three-pointer to tie the game at 53-53 with 2:31 left and Erika Feenstra later drained a corner three with 1:26 remaining to push the Defenders ahead 58-56.
Mount Marty then missed a three, Dordt later made two foul shots, the Lancers missed a shot underneath the basket, and the Defenders tacked on two more free throws to push the final margin to 62-60.
“We told the kids that we’re proud of their effort and the way they were physical against a team that is really physical,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
Dordt out-rebounded the Lancers 40-26, but overcame a 36-percent shooting performance with 12 three-pointers. Feenstra, an all-GPAC player, was held to eight points and Veerbeek (a transfer from Nebraska) was held to eight points — she did added nine rebounds, though.
“That was the game plan, to double or dig down on their posts,” Schlimgen said. “They made some threes on us, but we wanted to make sure they were contested.”
McKinney led Mount Marty with 18 points to go along with four assists, while Aubrey Twedt added 10 points and five rebounds.
It was an especially productive day for Twedt, a sophomore from Beresford who came into the game averaging 4.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
“She’s a tough kid and she has a really nice touch in the lane,” Schlimgen said. “She’s going to have a bright future here.”
Twedt also proved that she’s more than capable of battling post players like Feenstra and Veerbeek, according to McKinney.
“She’s not much of a bragger,” McKinney said, with a smile. “But she’s so tough and can go against anybody.”
Before the game, Mount Marty honored senior Peyton Stolle for breaking the program’s career block record last Wednesday. The 5-foot-11 native of Sioux Falls has now blocked 111 shots in her career, a total that passed Allison DeKam (109) for the school record.
“That’s 100 percent Peyton,” Schlimgen said. “We’ve never done a blocked shot drill or anything like that, but she just has such good timing and knows when to go up for it.”
Stolle’s length under the basket has allowed the Lancer perimeter players to play more free, he added.
“As a perimeter player, I’d love knowing there’s someone like Peyton down there in the lane,” Schlimgen said.
“To be a career leader in anything at any school, it takes special skill, and she’s a special kid.”
Stolle’s teammates were also happy for her recognition.
“I’m so happy for her, she deserves all the hype,” McKinney said. “She’s an amazing defender, and knows her role and does it well.”
Although the day didn’t end in a victory for the Lancers, they did some things that they can use moving foward, according to Schlimgen.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “We’re not happy that we lost, by any means, but I thought we did what we wanted to accomplish and showed some really nice things.”
Mount Marty plays a makeup game against Jamestown on Monday at noon at Cimpl Arena.
DORDT (6-6, 5-4 GPAC)
Erika Feenstra 2-6 3-4 8; Baylee Tetzlaff 1-4 0-0 2; Bailey Beckman 4-12 3-4 14; Jordyn Winterfeld 3-8 2-2 10; Ashtyn Veerbeek 3-5 0-1 8; Macey Mielson 0-1 0-0 0; Siennah Stamness 3-5 0-0 9; Myah Chmielewski 0-1 0-0 0; Hilary Albrecht 0-4 1-2 1; Karly Gustafson 4-7 1-1 10; Riley Van Hulzen 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 20-55 10-14 62.
MOUNT MARTY (3-7, 1-6 GPAC)
Aubrey Twedt 4-7 2-2 10; Peyton Stolle 0-3 2-2 2; Karlee McKinney 7-15 1-2 18; Callie Otkin 3-9 0-0 9; Bailey Kortan 0-2 0-0 0; Alexsis Kemp 0-3 0-0 0; Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0; Eve Millar 0-2 0-0 0; Lexi Hochstein 0-1 0-0 0; Kayla Jacobson 2-7 1-2 6; Alexis Arens 1-2 2-2 4; Sarah Castaneda 3-5 1-1 7. TOTALS 20-57 9-11 56.
DORDT 8 18 13 23 — 62
MOUNT MARTY 11 19 15 11 — 56
Three-Pointers — DORDT 12-28 (Stamness 3-5, Beckman 3-7, Veerbeek 2-2, Winterfeld 2-5, Gustafson 1-1, Feenstra 1-2, Nielson 0-1, Chmielewski 0-1, Tetzlaff 0-2, Albrecht 0-2), MMU 7-24 (McKinney 3-6, Otkin 3-8, Jacobson 1-4, Stolle 0-1, Kortan 0-1, Wetzel 0-1, Hochstein 0-1, Kemp 0-2). Total Rebounds — DORDT 40 (Veerbeek 9), MMU 26 (Twedt 5). Assists — DORDT 11 (Feenstra 4), MMU 9 (McKinney 4, Kortan 4). Turnovers — DORDT 24, MMU 16. Personal Fouls — DORDT 16, MMU 13. Fouled Out — Twedt.
