BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two former Dakota Valley standouts were recognized by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the league announced its post-season honors on Wednesday.
Sioux Falls left guard Brennan Moran, a redshirt sophomore from North Sioux City, earned first-team honors. He was part of a unit that helped the Cougars rush for a league-best 217.6 yards per game. He had an 85 percent grade on the season, allowing just one sack.
Wayne State defensive tackle Ryan Parker, a junior from McCook Lake, earned second-team honors. He recorded 41 tackles, including 10 for loss and four sacks. He also blocked a kick during the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.