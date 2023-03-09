Andes Central-Dakota Christian had three players named to the South Central Conference Girls All Conference Team Thursday.
ACDC’s Josie Brouwer, Allison Muckey and Mahpiya Irving were named to the team. The Black Panthers’ Karly VanderWerff and Hadley Hanson were also named to the team.
