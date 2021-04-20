Svoboda Earns GPAC Honor
Mount Marty pitcher Blake Svoboda sends the ball home during a home game earlier this season. Svoboda, who struck out 13 in a 7-inning complete game victory over Jamestown on Saturday, was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball Pitcher of the Week.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty pitcher Blake Svoboda has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

Svoboda, a senior from Hartford, struck out 13 batters in a seven-inning complete game as the Lancers beat Jamestown 4-0 on Saturday. His victory, his second career shutout and eighth career complete game, was part of a three-game Lancer sweep that pulled Mount Marty into a tie for third in the GPAC with eight games to play.

Svoboda is 4-2 on the season, boasting a 3.75 earned run average and 47 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. In 41 career appearances (32 starts), Svoboda has an 18-11 record with 219 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched.

Svoboda and the Lancers host a four-game series with Dordt next, with two games each on April 23 and 24. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 3 p.m., with Saturday’s twinbill starting at 1 p.m.

