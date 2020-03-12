The Yankton High School girls’ basketball team, which captured the program’s first Eastern South Dakota Conference championship in 14 years, had a pair of players recognized on the All-ESD team that was announced Thursday.
Yankton seniors Madison Wuebben and Payton Wolfgram were honored for helping the Gazelles (15-6) finish a perfect 8-0 in the ESD this season. Yankton also qualified for the South Dakota State Class AA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Also recognized on the all-ESD team were the Harrisburg tandem of senior Aby Phipps and sophomore Emily Boyer, as well as Aberdeen Central junior Abby Kopecky, Brandon Valley freshman Hilary Behrens, Huron senior Havyn Heinz, Mitchell junior Macy Kempf, Pierre junior Caytee Williams and Watertown senior Megan Fannin.
Four players were recognized as Honorable Mention selections: Aberdeen Central junior Brooklyn Kusler, Brandon Valley senior Hannah Behrens, Brookings senior Johanna Miller and Harrisburg junior Brecli Honner.
On the boys’ side, Yankton had two players recognized on the All-ESD team: Senior Cooper Cornemann and junior Matthew Mors.
The Bucks also qualified for the South Dakota State Class AA Tournament, which begins next Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Conference champion Huron put three players on the all-conference team (senior Kobe Busch, senior Teegan Evers and senior Nathan Boehrns). For Aberdeen Central, senior Andrew Bergan and junior Reece Burckhard were recognized, as were Brandon Valley junior Jackson Hilton, Harrisburg junior Conner Geddes and Mitchell sophomore Caden Hinker.
Brandon Valley senior Gavin Terhark and Watertown senior Evan Falconer were both named Honorable Mention.
