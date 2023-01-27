MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota women’s track and field team member Marleen Mulla set the meet and facility record on day one of the Jack Johnson Classic held inside the Minnesota Field House.
Mulla, a sophomore, won the pole vault with a personal best clearance of 14-6.25 (4.43m) to break the meet record and facility record of 4.41 that was established by Leslie Brost in 2015.
