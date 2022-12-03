SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside pulled away after the opening quarter to claim an 87-54 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Allee Gym.

Mount Marty led 18-17 after one quarter, but the 12th-ranked Mustangs outscored the Lancers 70-36 in the final three periods.

