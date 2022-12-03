SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside pulled away after the opening quarter to claim an 87-54 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Allee Gym.
Mount Marty led 18-17 after one quarter, but the 12th-ranked Mustangs outscored the Lancers 70-36 in the final three periods.
Sophia Peppers led Morningside (4-3, 2-2 GPAC) with 18 points and six assists. Alexis Spier had 12 points and five steals. Chloe Lofstrom finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Crofton grad Ella Wragge added seven points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Kaela Martinez scored 18 points off the bench for Mount Marty (3-8, 1-5 GPAC). Aubrey Twedt and Emma Jarovski each scored seven points. Eve Millar grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Mount Marty travels to sixth-ranked Concordia on Dec. 7.
