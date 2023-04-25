Yankton outlasted Lennox 5-4 in boys’ tennis action on Tuesday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
The event was the final scheduled home date for the Bucks.
Harrison Krajewski, Miles Krajewski and Luke Moeller won in singles play for Yankton. Christopher Rockne and Jack Pederson, and Miles Krajewski and Moeller won in doubles play for the Bucks.
During the triangular, Lennox’s Jaxon Plank earned his 100th career victory.
Yankton, 11-5, travels to Brookings for a triangular on Thursday.
The Bucks’ JV earned a 6-3 victory over the Vermillion varsity.
Chase Howe, Patrick Kralicek, Tanner Ondell, Parker Riley and Nels Hanson won in singles for Yankton JV, with Theo Wittmuss claiming a victory for Vermillion.
In doubles play, Michael Ferden and Hanson won in doubles play for Yankton. Caiden Mandernach and Grant Freeling, and Mason Freeling and Lucas Green won in doubles for Vermillion.
Yankton swept Lennox in JV action 9-0.
YANKTON 5, LENNOX 4
SINGLES: Jaxon Plank L def. Zachary Briggs 6-2, 6-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Cody Plank 6-3, 6-2; Andrew Daugherty L def. Christopher Rockne 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, (10-7); Miles Krajewski Y def. Gunnar Geiken 6-0, 6-3; Eli Plank L def. Jack Pederson 4-6, 7-5 (12-10); Luke Moeller Y def. Noah Welch 6-4, 6-4
DOUBLES: J. Plank-C. Plank L def. Briggs-H. Krajewski 6-0, 7-5; Rockne-Pederson Y def. E. Plank-Daugherty 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; M. Krajewski-Moeller Y def. Welch-Geiken 6-1, 6-0
YANKTON JV 9, LENNOX JV 0
SINGLES: Ethan Marsh Y def. Pierce Temme 8-6; Hunter Eggen Y def. Mitch VanMeeteren 8-1; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Ethan Lundquist 8-4; Chase Howe Y def. Cain Smith 8-0; Parker Riley Y def. Camden Faulds 8-2; William Youngblom Y def. Wille Hoppe 8-2
DOUBLES: Eggen-Marsh Y def. Temme-VanMeetern 8-7 (7-5); Kralicek-Howe Y def. Lundquist-Smith 8-5; Riley-Youngblom Y def. Faulds-Hoppe 8-0
YANKTON JV 6, VERMILLION 3
SINGLES: Chase Howe Y def. Caiden Mandernach 10-4; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Lucas Green 10-5; Tanner Ondell Y def. Grant Freeling 10-4; Parker Riley Y def. Caleb Reins 10-2; Theo Wittmuss V def. Michael Ferden 10-9 (7-5); Nels Hanson Y def. Mason Freeling 10-2
DOUBLES: Mandernach-G. Freeling V def. Howe-Kralicek 10-8; M. Freeling-Green V def. Ondell-Riley 10-8; Ferden-Hanson Y def. Wittmuss-Reins 10-8
YANKTON III 8, VERMILLION JV 1
SINGLES: William Youngblom Y def. Devin Steckleberg 8-0; Kaeden Hunhoff Y def. Corbin Heckins 8-2; Elisha Swenson Y def. Logan Tepe 8-4; Josh Stappish Y def. Henry Schulte 8-1; Liam Villanueva Y def. Jacob Emerson 8-2; Braelyn Hoover Y def. Henry Mourlam 8-3
DOUBLES: Youngblom-Hunhoff Y def. Steckleberg-Heckins 8-5; Swenson-Stapish Y def. Tepe-Schulte 8-4; Emerson-Mourlam V def. Villanueva-Hoover 8-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.