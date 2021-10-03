BURKE — The Gayville-Volin girls and Freeman Academy-Marion boys claimed team honors in the Great Plains Conference portion of the Cougar/GPC Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday in Burke.
The overall titles went to the James Valley Christian girls and Winner boys.
JVC beat out Gregory 21 to 31, followed by Gayville-Volin (47) and Andes Central-Dakota Christian (48). Freeman Academy-Marion (49) was a close fifth.
In the GPC girls’ standings, Gayville-Volin beat out AC-DC 30 to 32. Burke beat Freeman Academy-Marion on a tiebreaker for third, each scoring 34 points. Centerville was fifth with 35 points.
Jada Koerner of Freeman Academy-Marion was the overall and GPC champion, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:42. Gregory’s Emma Thomas (19:47) was second, followed by JVC’s Abby Hasart (20:42), Gregory’s Asia VanDerWerff (21:10) and AC-DC’s Lexi Schoenfelder (21:22).
Winner beat JVC 15 to 21 for the overall boys’ title. Freeman Academy-Marion (22) was third, followed by Gregory (42) and Burke (44).
Freeman Academy-Marion beat Burke 8-21 for the GPC boys’ title. Centerville (36) was third, followed by Avon (42) and Gayville-Volin (43).
JVC’s Daniel Ayoroa won the boys’ overall title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:38. Winner’s Kade Watson (16:40) was second, followed by Gregory’s Luke Sinclair (17:34) and Winner’s Joseph Laprath (17:49). Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder, fifth overall, was the GPC champion in 17:50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.