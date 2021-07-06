The Yankton Fury Hornets earned a doubleheader sweep of Viborg-Hurley in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton claimed a 6-3 decision.
Andrea Miller doubled for Yankton. Madison Girard and Tori Hansen each had a hit.
Isabel Yellowbank picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 8-3 decision in the nightcap.
Girard had two hits for Yankton. Quincy Gaskins doubled. Elizabeth Harty had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out 11.
