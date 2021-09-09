The Yankton Gazelles finished sixth in the dance competition and 10th in the cheer competition of the 13th annual Yankton Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, held Thursday at the YHS Gym.
“It was great to see so many Yankton fans in the gym,” said Yankton Head Dance Coach Stacy Ryken. “The Dance Team appreciates all the support we get from the home crowd.”
The competition — the only home event for the Gazelles — also marked Senior Day for the Yankton teams.
“It was a great night to celebrate our Seniors,” Ryken said. “They are great leaders for our team.”
Harrisburg won the cheer title, scoring 273.5. O’Gorman (263) was second, with Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Jefferson each scoring 256.5.
Yankton scored 183 on the night. The Gazelles were one of three Tea Areams in the competition to not have a point deducted from their Tea Aream score.
Brandon Valley won the dance title with an average score of 280.5, beating out defending Class A champion Dakota Valley (263.5). Sioux Falls Washington (257.25) was third, followed by Harrisburg (253.5), Beresford (251.5) and Yankton (249.5).
Brandon Valley had the top scores on Jazz (273.5) and Pom (287), with Dakota Valley second on both Jazz (259) and Pom (267.5). Harrisburg (258) had the top Hip Hop score. Beresford had 238 on Hip Hop and 264.5 on Pom.
Yankton scored 249 on Jazz and 250.5 on Pom.
“I felt the girls performed very well tonight,” Ryken said. “We showed lots of emotion and energy in our dances.”
Ryken noted that Thursday’s performance will be a stepping stone for the team. The meet marked just the second event for the Gazelles, who have seven more meets before the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Oct. 14 in Watertown.
“We will look at the judges' comments and work out trouble areas,” she said. “We have some ideas on how to add difficulty to our dances and will be working on adding them into the dance for the meet next week.”
Next up for Yankton is the Brookings Invitational on Sept. 18.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Harrisburg 273.5, O’Gorman 263, S.F. Roosevelt 256.5, S.F. Jefferson 256.5, Brandon Valley 230, Brookings 219.5, S.F. Washington 191, Mitchell 186.5, S.F. Lincoln 184, Yankton 183, Dakota Valley 176.5
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 280.50, Dakota Valley 263.50, S.F. Washington 257.25, Harrisburg 253.50, Beresford 251.50, Yankton 249.50, S.F. Roosevelt 242.25, S.F. Jefferson 238.00, S.F. Lincoln 232.75, O'Gorman 229.00, Tea Area 228.50, Mitchell 217.75, Brookings 182.50
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 273.5, Dakota Valley 259, S.F. Washington 257, Harrisburg 249, Yankton 249, S.F. Roosevelt 245, S.F. Lincoln 230, O'Gorman 229.5, Brookings 188
HIP HOP: Harrisburg 258, S.F. Washington 257.5, S.F. Roosevelt 239.5, Beresford 238, S.F. Jefferson 235.5, S.F. Lincoln 235.5, O'Gorman 228.5, Mitchell 226, Tea Area 225.5
POM: Brandon Valley 287, Dakota Valley 267.5, Beresford 264.5, Yankton 250.5, S.F. Jefferson 240.5, Tea Area 232, Mitchell 209.5, Brookings 177
