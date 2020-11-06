The Great Plains Athletic Conference will hold its Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.
The women’s 5,000-meter race will start at 10:45 a.m., with the men’s 8,000-meter race beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The meet will not only serve as the league championship, but as the qualifier for the NAIA Championships. Due to COVID-19, the national meet has been pushed back to April 9, 2021, and will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The GPAC women will have two automatic qualifiers to the NAIA Championship with 12 member schools. The second-place team must be ranked in the top 30 in the NAIA poll. Individually for the women the top six individuals, not on a qualifying team, finishing in the top 20 advance to Nationals. For the men only one team will be an automatic NAIA qualifier with 11 member schools. For the men, the top four individuals, not on a qualifying team, finishing in the top 15 advance to NAIA Nationals.
Coming into Saturday Dordt’s women are ranked 4th in the NAIA, with Morningside ranked 16th, Concordia 22nd while Northwestern and Hastings are each receiving votes. On the men’s side Dordt is ranked 6th, Doane is 10th, Northwestern is 20th and Concordia was receiving votes.
Dordt’s men and Concordia’s women were the 2019 GPAC Champions with last year’s event taking place in Sioux Center, Iowa. Olivia Couch of Dordt University won the women’s individual title with a 5K time of 18:20.02 in 2019, while Alec Wick from Doane University won the men’s title with a time of 25:05.58 on the 8K course.
In the Mount Marty Invitational on Oct. 24, the Dordt women and Doane men clamed team honors. Dordt’s Eden Winslow and Doane’s Shawn Kiptoo won the individual titles in the event, which included every GPAC team except Jamestown.
NOTES FOR SPECTATORS: As a reminder, masks are required by spectators at all events, indoor and outdoor, in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, including the GPAC Cross Country Championships. Spectators are also encouraged to social distance when possible.
In an effort to not have a large social gathering, at the conclusion of the GPAC Cross Country Championship on Saturday there will not be a public awards ceremony. The league will deliver medals for the GPAC All-Conference performers (top 15) to their team camp area. The championship teams will have their banner and trophy also presented at their team camps by the conference office. Parents and supporters of these individuals can watch each individual presentation at their team camp area while maintaining physical distancing.
