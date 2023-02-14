BASKETBALL
NEB. GIRLS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
C2-5 AT CROFTON
First Round, Feb. 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph 25
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Crofton 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Championship, Feb. 16
No. 1 Crofton (22-1) vs. No. 2 Ponca (21-1), 7 p.m.
D1-3 AT BANCROFT
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Walthill 37
Tri County Northeast 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Championship, Feb. 16
No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie (12-10) vs. No. 3 Tri County Northeast (4-19), 7 p.m.
D1-4 AT HARTINGTON
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24
Norfolk Catholic 51, Wausa 34
Championship, Feb. 16
No. 1 Cedar Catholic (18-6) vs. No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (11-11), 7 p.m.
D1-5 AT NIOBRARA
First Round, Feb. 13
Boyd County 63, Creighton 34
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 38
Elgin Public-Pope John 61, Plainview 56
Championship, Feb. 16
No. 4 Boyd County (13-8) vs. No. 2 Elgin Public-Pope John (20-4), 6:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Semifinals, Feb. 14
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Winside 16
Wynot 59, Howells/Dodge 46
Championship, Feb. 16
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (18-5) vs. No. 2 Wynot (14-9), 7 p.m.
D2-5 AT O’NEILL
First Round, Feb. 13
Chambers-Wheeler Central 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Semifinals, Feb. 14
St. Mary’s 66, CWC 30
Stuart 51, Santee 43
Championship, Feb. 16
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-2) vs. No. 2 Stuart (8-12), 6 p.m.
