Christian Budig Named Second Team All-State
Buy Now

Yankton's Christian Budig launches the ball into play on a free kick during the Bucks' boys' soccer match against Sioux Falls Roosevelt earlier this season. Budig was named second team All-State for Class AA boys' soccer, selected by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association and announced on Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

PIERRE — Yankton senior Christian Budig was named to the Class AA Boys’ Soccer second team, as the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state teams on Monday.

Budig was the lone senior for the Bucks, who went 7-7 on the season.

Vermillion’s Lexi Plitzuweit and Megan Brady, and Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist were named to the Class A girls’ first team. Dakota Valley goalkeeper Ivey Winckler earned honorable mention honors.

Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney and Hari Kadarkaraisamy were named to the Class A boys’ all-state team. Vermillion’s Noah Gilbertson and Freeman Academy’s Gavin Haggerty earned honorable mention honors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.