PIERRE — Yankton senior Christian Budig was named to the Class AA Boys’ Soccer second team, as the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state teams on Monday.
Budig was the lone senior for the Bucks, who went 7-7 on the season.
Vermillion’s Lexi Plitzuweit and Megan Brady, and Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist were named to the Class A girls’ first team. Dakota Valley goalkeeper Ivey Winckler earned honorable mention honors.
Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney and Hari Kadarkaraisamy were named to the Class A boys’ all-state team. Vermillion’s Noah Gilbertson and Freeman Academy’s Gavin Haggerty earned honorable mention honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.