Yankton edged Harrisburg in a girls’ golf dual on Thursday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton finished at 339 on the day, two strokes better than the visiting Tigers.
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa earned top honors with a 1-over 73, five strokes better than Yankton’s Jillian Eidsness. Yankton’s Tatum Hohenthaner and Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbauch each shot 84.
Also for Yankton, Ellia Homstad shot 87 and Lizzy Schwartz carded a 90.
Yankton also claimed JV/middle school honors, 393 to 429 over Harrisburg. Sabrina Krajewski of Yankton led the way with a 92.
Yankton won a 9-hole JV/middle school round, 190 to 241 over the Tigers. Yankton’s Bailey Anderson led the way with a 61.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls on Monday, facing Mitchell, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Jefferson in a quadrangular at Prairie Green Golf Course. Start time is set for 10 a.m.
VARSITY: Yankton 339, Harrisburg 341
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Reese Jansa H 73; 2, Jillian Eidsness Y 78; T3, Tatum Hohenthaner Y 84; T3, Mattie Weidenbach H 84; 5, Ellia Homstad Y 87; 6, Izzy Driscoll H 88; 7, Lizzy Schwartz Y 90; 8, Brinly Sanderson H 96
JV/MS: Yankton 393, Harrisburg 429
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Sabrina Krajewski Y 92; 2, Izzy Werth H 97; 3, Shae Hanson Y 98; T4, Madison Ryken Y 101; T4, Mya Johnson H 101; 6, Elsie Larson Y 102; 7, Addison Rechnegal H 107; T8, Jordyn Cunningham Y 124; T8, Rylee Karst H 124
JV/MS 2 (9 holes): Yankton 190, Harrisburg 241
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Bailey Anderson Y 61; 2, Brooklyn Vogt Y 64; 3, Lilly Schmidt Y 65; 4, Braxton Adams Y 69; 5, Peyton Sheppard H 74; 6, Kamryn Den Hoed H 82; 7, Elise Koller Y 84; 8, Izzy Merril H 85
Canton 177, Vermillion 179
VERMILLION — Olivia Sorlie shot a 9-hole score of 40 to lead Canton to a two-stroke victory over Vermillion in a girls’ golf dual on Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Canton won 177 to 179.
Vermillion’s Georgia Johnson and Canton’s Brooklyn Wiebe each shot 43. Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr finished at 44.
Led by Emma Willert’s 42, Vermillion’s second team posted a 182. Canton did not field a full second foursome.
