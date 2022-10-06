GAYVILLE — Maia Achen posted a school-record 34 kills to lead Gayville-Volin past Menno 25-7, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Keeley Larson posted 42 assists, and Taylor Hoxeng had 23 digs and two ace serves for Gayville-Volin. Ali Westrum had two blocks. Achen added nine digs and two ace serves in the victoyr.
Ashton Massey posted seven kills, and Abby Bender had seven assists and 10 digs for Menno. Alana Fergen also had seven aassists. Maggie Miller had 21 digs, Halle VanHove posted 17 digs and Julia Buechler added five kills and 10 digs for the Wolves.
Gayville-Volin, 16-9, hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran on Tuesday. Menno, 3-15, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Saturday.
Scotland 3, Centerville 2
CENTERVILLE — Scotland outlasted Centerville 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-8 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Martina DeBoer finished with 16 kills, four blocks and 14 digs for Scotland. Trinity Bietz posted 15 kills, 10 digs and five ace serves. Kalley Vitek had 43 assists and 10 digs. Claire Janish had 22 assists, 15 digs and three ace serves. Bailey Vitek posted 19 digs, and Grace Robb had nine kills and 15 digs in the victory.
Thea Gust led Centerville with nine kills and five ace serves. Keira Austin posted 19 assists. Bailey Hansen had five ace serves and 12 digs. Lillie Eide added six kills, five blocks and eight digs in the effort.
Scotland hosts Viborg-Hurley on Monday. Centerville travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday.
Scotland won the JV match 25-20, 25-22; and the C-match 26-24, 21-25, 15-13.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Sanborn Cent.-Woon. 0
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour rolled to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Megan Reiner posted 14 kills, and Gracey Schatz had 10 kills and seven digs for TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 31 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves. Faith Goehring had 12 digs and two ace serves, and Morgan Gemar added seven digs in the victory.
Kam Oschner led SCW with six kills, two blocks and eight digs. Bailey Feistner had eight assists and seven digs. Kenna Oschner posted 13 digs and two ace serves, and Ellie Evans had 12 digs in the effort.
TDA, 14-3, hosts Marty on Tuesday.
SCW won the JV match 25-14, 26-28, 15-5.
Dakota Valley 3, Madison 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Second-ranked Dakota Valley rolled past Madison 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Sophie Tuttle had 11 kills and two ace serves, and Jorja VanDenHul had nine kills and two blocks for Dakota Valley. Logan Miller finished with 35 assists and two ace serves. Claire Munch had eight kills, 15 digs and three ace serves. Kate Van Royan posted 28 digs. Cameron Sommervold had 14 digs and three blocks in the victory.
Audrey Nelson posted eight kills, four blocks and 11 digs for Madison. Amanda Vacani and Karley Theede each had nine assists. Ellie Osthus had three blocks and Maycee Theede added three ace serves in the effort.
Dakota Valley, 15-5, plays in the Boyden-Hull Tournament on Saturday. Madison, 9-9, travels to Milbank on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-16, 25-9; and the C-match 25-16, 25-16.
Platte-Geddes 3, Gregory 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes recorded 22 ace serves as a team in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 victory over Gregory in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Avery DeVries and Karsen Sondgeroth each had six ace serves, and Baleigh Nachtigal had five ace serves for Platte-Geddes (17-4). DeVries also had 15 assists. Nachtigal posted three blocks.
Also for Platte-Geddes, Karly VanDerWerff had six kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Regan Hoffman also had six kills. Hadley Hanson added 12 digs in the victory.
Mya Determan led Gregory (7-11) with nine kills. Jordan Svatos had nine digs.
Platte-Geddes travels to Miller on Tuesday. Gregory hosts Colome on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 26-24, 25-23; and the C-match 25-10, 25-16.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Avon 1
AVON — Bridgewater-Emery outlasted Avon 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Lexi Golder finished with 16 kills and two blocks for Bridgewater-Emery. Hayden Hofer had 24 assists and 14 digs. Kennedie Roskens posted 27 digs. Oakley Weber added 11 assists and 13 digs in the effort.
Courtney Sees posted 22 kills and 29 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 35 assists. Lila Vanderlei posted seven kills, 21 digs and two ace serves, Lexi Vanderlei had 16 digs and Kim Tolsma added two ace serves for the Pirates.
Bridgewater-Emery hosts Chester Area next. Avon, 7-12, takes on Centerville on Oct. 13.
Bridgewater-Emery won the JV match 25-22, 25-20. Avon won the C-match 14-25, 27-25, 15-8.
Crofton 3, Wayne 0
WAYNE, Neb. — Crofton swept past Wayne 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 in Mid-States Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Caitlin Guenther had eight kills, four blocks (one solo) and 17 digs to lead Crofton. Sammie Allen finished with 14 assists, three ace serves and 13 digs. Madelyn Eilers posted three blocks and Cassie Allen added 11 digs in the victory.
Crofton, 12-8, hosts the Knox County Tournament beginning Monday. Wayne travels to Battle Creek on Oct. 13.
CWC Tri.
Wausa 2, CWC 0
CHAMBERS, Neb. — Wausa rolled past host Chambers-Wheeler Central 25-12, 25-12 as part of a volleyball triangular on Thursday.
Hunter West had 12 kills, and Sienna West finished with 26 assists and three ace serves for Wausa. Alexa Cunningham recorded six kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Abby Kaiser posted two ace serves and eight digs, Anika Alonzo had two ace serves and Bailey West added eight digs in the victory.
Wausa, 13-4, plays in the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament on Saturday.
Elgin Public-Pope John 2, Wausa 1
CHAMBERS, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John rallied past Wausa 12-25, 25-15, 25-20 as part of a volleyball triangular on Thursday in Chambers, Nebraska.
Hunter West posted 13 kills, and Alexa Cunningham finished with eight kills, two blocks and two ace serves to lead Wausa. Sienna West recorded 30 assists and eight digs, Bailey West had eight kills and Abby Kaiser added 10 digs in the effort.
