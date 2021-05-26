SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota’s Habiba Aly was named to the 2021 Summit League Women’s Tennis Academic All-League Team, the Summit League announced Wednesday.
Aly is a senior Media & Journalism major who holds a 3.78 grade point average. Aly was one of four repeat honorees, three women’s and one men’s. Aly played flight two singles this season, compiling an 8-5 record.
Aly and her double teammate, Natka Kmoskova finished the season with an 8-5 record. Aly’s career single record is 37-33.
