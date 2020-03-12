March 12-14 at Spearfish
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, March 12
No. 1 Corsica-Stickney 65, No. 8 Irene-Wakonda 42
No. 4 Faith 56, No. 5 Howard 34
No. 7 Castlewood 45, No. 2 Ethan 43
No. 3 Faulkton Area (20-3) vs. No. 6 DeSmet (19-4), 8:45 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, March 13
Irene-Wakonda (17-7) vs. Howard (20-4), 1 p.m.
Ethan (22-2) vs. Faulkton Area/De Smet loser, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
Corsica-Stickney (24-0) vs. Faith (22-2), 7 p.m.
Castlewood (18-5) vs. Faulkton Area/De Smet winner, 8:45 p.m.
