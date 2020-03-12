Eagles Crowd
The Irene-Wakonda crowd reacts to a made basket during the Eagles' matchup with Corsica-Stickney in the South Dakota State Class B Girls' Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Spearfish.The crowd will be significantly smaller for the rest of the tournament, as the SDHSAA will limit attendance due to concerns with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

March 12-14 at Spearfish

NOTE: Times listed in Central

First Round, March 12

No. 1 Corsica-Stickney 65, No. 8 Irene-Wakonda 42

No. 4 Faith 56, No. 5 Howard 34

No. 7 Castlewood 45, No. 2 Ethan 43

No. 3 Faulkton Area (20-3) vs. No. 6 DeSmet (19-4), 8:45 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, March 13

Irene-Wakonda (17-7) vs. Howard (20-4), 1 p.m.

Ethan (22-2) vs. Faulkton Area/De Smet loser, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals, March 13

Corsica-Stickney (24-0) vs. Faith (22-2), 7 p.m.

Castlewood (18-5) vs. Faulkton Area/De Smet winner, 8:45 p.m.

