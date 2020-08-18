Not since October 2018 — just shy of two full years — had the Yankton girls’ soccer team suffered a loss.
Harrisburg came to town Monday evening and handed the Gazelles a rare loss.
The visiting Tigers controlled the tempo in a 3-1 victory in the home opener for Yankton at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton, which was unbeaten in last season’s state championship run and had won its opener this season, was forced to play defense for most of the game Monday. The result was the end of an 18-game unbeaten streak.
“We got pushed back the entire game,” head coach Tyler Schuring said. “It was a lot of chasing the ball.”
That pace certainly had something to do with the way Harrisburg was pushing the tempo, he added.
“Harrisburg is a very good team; a very aggressive team,” Schuring said. “They want to score. They’re always looking for that forward outlet pass.”
Freshman Hailee Christensen got Harrisburg on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 23rd minute.
Yankton junior Madisyn Bietz tied the game with a goal with 38 seconds remaining before halftime.
In the entire second half, though, the Gazelles didn’t mount many offensive opportunities and were forced to play on their heels most of the way.
Christensen added her second goal of the game when her shot in the 48th minute appeared to get lost in the sun. Harrisburg then concluded the scoring with a goal from freshman Jaylee Hofer in the 61st minute.
For Yankton, it saw a handful of things it will need to work on as the season progresses, according to Schuring.
“Our attack will get better as the season goes on, but we just played too much defense,” he said. “We’ll work on our midfield, to get combinations and move the ball.”
The Gazelles will host Mitchell on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Harrisburg won the JV match 9-0. For Yankton, Alex Schmidt stopped 22 shots in goal.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.