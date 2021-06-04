EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of columns from Press & Dakotan sports writer Bailey Zubke, as he experiences a summer of amateur baseball for the first time.
FREEMAN — When the task of thinking of a summer series related to the South Central League was brought up to me, I had to be honest. I don’t know a single thing about the South Central League, or about amateur baseball in South Dakota as a whole.
Being from Watertown, we never really dove into amateur baseball. I knew it existed, but I had no idea the scope of everything, and this summer, that will change.
Over the course of the next two months, I am traveling to each park in the South Central League, and highlighting my experience there. I want to absorb everything from each park and experience. I will talk to coaches, players, fans, anyone who can help shed light on what exactly amateur baseball and the South Central League means to the communities they are in.
The goal is to not only give myself an opportunity to learn and experience the league, but for others to see what it is about amateur baseball in this state that makes it so special.
The first stop on this grand tour: Freeman.
Thursday night, the Freeman Black Sox hosted Crofton in a South Central League showdown, and when I arrived, I quickly realized, this isn’t a bunch of guys getting together for a game, this is as close to professional athletics as many of these towns will see, and they treat it as such.
Manager Jake Weier shared his thoughts on Freeman and their support of the Black Sox prior to Thursday’s game.
“We have one of the better fan followings in the South Central League here,” Weir said. “We have a bunch of people who want to come out and watch us play. And, I don’t know, but that’s pretty special to me.”
As one looks around the ballpark, they can tell that this isn’t a recreation league field, this is a field the town takes care of. Well-kept grass in the infield and outfield, freshly chalked infield, a green metal outfield fence, a Merchant’s State Bank sponsored scoreboard, and a Freeman Black Sox backstop make this park feel like home.
“You always love playing on your home field,” Weir said.
Fans line the fence with vehicles almost all the way around the park. Thursday night in Freeman is golf night, and because of this, fans were still rolling in through the first three innings of the contest. One fan told me cars typically line both the first and third base lines while there is a large group that park just beyond the left field fence.
Some fans sit inside their vehicle for shade, with their windows down and honking their horns as shortstop Danny Flahie hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
Some kids play in the public pool across the road, while others see how much money they can make shagging foul balls. One kid told me he had made two dollars, at 25 cents a ball, in the first three innings.
There wasn’t anything special about the game Thursday night. There was no special event going on in town, no firework show following the game, but the town still showed.
A lot of these things may not be out of the ordinary for amateur baseball in South Dakota, but I think Weier summarized things well prior to Thursday’s victory.
“Not a lot of states around have something like this,” Weir said. “Where we are competitive and have a state and district playoffs. This doesn’t have a beer league softball feel to it.”
