Rugby Ryken
Yankton's Rugby Ryken dribbles around a screen by teammate Cody Oswald in the second quarter of the Bucks' Class AA State Championship clash with the Mitchell Kernels Saturday in Rapid City.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Hansen and Anderson named Yankton basketball player Rugby Ryken as a finalist for the 2023 Mr. South Dakota Basketball Award Apr. 10.

The award will be presented in Sioux Falls May 7.

