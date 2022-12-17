Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 16F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.