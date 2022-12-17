ALLEN, Neb. — Ponca remained undefeated with a 73-29 victory over Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Samantha Ehlers finished with 19 points to lead Ponca. Gracen Evans added 15 points.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 2:55 pm
ALLEN, Neb. — Ponca remained undefeated with a 73-29 victory over Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Samantha Ehlers finished with 19 points to lead Ponca. Gracen Evans added 15 points.
For Tri County Northeast, Mica Tormez scored eight points.
Ponca, 5-0, travels to Osmond-Randolph on Monday. Tri County Northeast travels to Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Dec. 22.
PONCA (5-0) 22 26 12 13 — 73
TRI CO NE (0-6) 4 13 8 4 — 29
