BRANDON — Brandon Valley topped Yankton 20-8 in the ninth grade football season finale for Yankton, Tuesday in Brandon.
Matthew Sheldon rushed for 41 yards and Kaden Hughes rushed for a touchdown for Yankton. Trey Sager passed for 52 yards, with Easton Nelson passing for 44 yards. Carson Ness had three catches for 31 yards, and Connor Warren-Slaba had a 30-yard catch for the Bucks.
Sheldon had 10 tackles and an interception for the Yankton defense. Lucas Cordell had eight stops, including two sacks. Thomas Reardon recovered a fumble and Carson Ness picked off a pass for the Bucks.
Yankton finished with a 5-2 record.
