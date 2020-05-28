WAGNER — The Wagner Speedway will begin its 2020 racing season with its annual Car Show and Test & Tune practice night on June 6.
The car show will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Midtowne Oil and Wash on Highway 46 in Wagner. Burgers, brats, hot dogs and chips will be available for purchase. A wide variety of cars from multiple classes will be on display.
The Test and Tune practice session will begin approximately 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Admission will be a monetary donation to the Boys and Girls Club of the Missouri River Area, which serves youth in Wagner and Marty.
Pits will open at 3 p.m., with the main grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Concessions will be available. Plans are being implemented to have multiple hand sanitizing stations available, and social distancing will be encouraged.
