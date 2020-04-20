VERMILLION — South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons is among a contingent of players selected to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
In addition to the GPA component, individuals must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019, met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements, and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
Simmons, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, is a two-year starter and team captain who completed a degree in physical education. He is the second-leading passer in program history with 6,487 yards, and ranks third all-time in total offense with 7,531 yards. As a senior in 2019, Simmons led the MVFC in several categories including passing yards (2,953), pass touchdowns (27), points responsible for (200) and total offense (295.1 ypg).
Simmons has been preparing for professional opportunities since the conclusion of his senior season. The NFL Draft is set to take place Thursday through Saturday and invitations to training camps can commence shortly thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.