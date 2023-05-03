A school record for regular season victories — and finishing with the second most Great Plains Athletic Conference victories in program history — still left the Mount Marty University baseball program in fourth in a loaded GPAC race.
But first-year head coach Josh Teichroew is hoping the momentum will help the Lancers earn a few more victories — and the program’s first NAIA berth since 2012.
The Lancers take a 36-13 record (19-9 GPAC) into the GPAC Tournament, which begins today. The Lancers will play in the Doane bracket, facing Jamestown at noon in the opening round.
“It was a good end to the regular season, winning six straight,” Teichroew said. “We’re playing our best baseball right now. That brings a lot of positive energy.
The Lancers’ success has been driven by pitching depth.
Senior Chris Rofe, the Lancers’ closer the past two seasons, has thrived as a starter, going 8-3 with a 3.62 earned run average. His 85 strikeouts leave him just four from tying Blake Svoboda’s single-season record.
Junior Clayton Chipchase (5-3, 4.25 ERA, 40 K in 48 2/3 IP), junior Myles Brown (5-2, 4.59 ERA, 60 K in 49 IP) and sophomore Jared Miller (6-1, 4.68 ERA, 57 K in 50 IP) have handled the bulk of the Lancers’ starts. Senior Jett Hasegawa (4-2, 4.60 ERA, 50 K in 43 IP) has been used as a reliever and spot-starter after earning second-team all-GPAC honors a year ago. Sophomore Zach Hegge (2-0, 1.59 ERA, 27 K in 22 2/3 IP), mostly used in relief, also made a start during the Lancers’ stretch run.
Sophomore Noah McCandless (2-1, 2.59 ERA, 26 K in 24 1/3 IP) has taken over closing duties, recording nine saves to put himself within one of Jason Schmidt’s single-season mark. Junior Heston Williams (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 19 K in 23 1/3 IP) and senior Zane Pollon (2-1, 4.66 ERA, 22 K in 19 1/3 IP) have also seen plenty of work out of the bullpen.
“That’s been one of the big factors for us, especially in tournament play,” said Teichroew, who moved into the head coach spot after several years as pitching coach. “We can run a lot of different guys out there that can do a lot of different things. It’s big to have that versatility.”
The Lancers have also been solid on offense, batting .292 as a team.
“We’ve got a good mix of power and speed,” Teichroew said. “One through nine, we really like what’s going on.”
Senior catcher Billy Hancock (.337, 13 HR, 13 doubles, 40 RBI) and sophomore first baseman Kiko Nunez (.333, 11 HR, 8 doubles, 40 RBI) have primary power hitters for the Lancers, with Will Gardner (.305, 6 HR, 7 doubles, 25 RBI), designated hitter Bodi Wallar (.302, 6 HR, 10 doubles, 42 RBI) and senior outfielder Caid Koletzky (.181, 5 HR, 9 RBI) also providing pop.
“We’ve got some power hitters at the bottom of the order as well,” Teichroew said. “There’s not a spot in the order where opposing pitchers can rest.”
Shortstop Braeden Cordes (.324, 3 HR, 13 doubles, 27 RBI) and second baseman Ethan Wishon (.305, 2 HR, 10 doubles, 23 RBI) have both provided a spark near the top of the order. Senior infielder Tommy Alitz (.304, 1 HR), sophomore infielder William Johnson (.291, 14 RBI, 8 SB), senior outfielder Josh Mares (.280, 1 HR, 13 RBI) and senior outfielder Zane Salley (.279, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 7 SB) have each been regular contributors to the lineup. Senior Noah Moon has provided a spark off the bench, stealing 21 bases this season.
The Lancers open with a Jamestown (27-17, 16-10 GPAC) team that has won five straight entering post-season play. The Jimmies have won 10 of 11, including a sweep at Mount Marty on April 23.
“They’re a scrappy team, well coached,” Teichroew said of Jamestown. “We need to make sure we play as clean as we can, not let any mental errors linger.”
Top-seeded Doane (37-9, 23-5 GPAC) will face Briar Cliff (22-24, 9-19) in today’s other first-round contest in Crete.
In the Concordia bracket, third-seeded Morningside (34-14, 20-8) faces Midland (21-26, 12-16) at noon, followed by second-seeded Concordia (35-15, 21-7) against Northwestern (19-29, 12-26) at 3 p.m.
“This is as deep and talented as the league has ever been,” said Teichroew, who played in the GPAC and has been a coach at MMU since. “You saw that in the non-conference. Teams did a good job of scheduling tough opponents.”
The two four-team brackets run through Saturday, with the winners playing a winner-take-all final on Tuesday at the higher seed.
For the Lancers to advance to Tuesday and, perhaps, their first NAIA Opening Round berth in 11 years, they need to put some things together.
“We need to have timely hitting. Two-out hits, two-out runs are huge, especially in post-season,” Our pitchers have to come out and set the tone.”
