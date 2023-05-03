Lancers Prep For GPAC Tourney
Buy Now

Mount Marty’s Billy Hancock, 14, is congratulated after one of his Lancer career-record 51 home runs earlier this season. The Lancers are the fourth seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball tournament, which begins today (Thursday). MMU travels to Crete, Nebraska, to face Jamestown at noon.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

A school record for regular season victories — and finishing with the second most Great Plains Athletic Conference victories in program history — still left the Mount Marty University baseball program in fourth in a loaded GPAC race.

But first-year head coach Josh Teichroew is hoping the momentum will help the Lancers earn a few more victories — and the program’s first NAIA berth since 2012.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.