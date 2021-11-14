FREMONT, Neb. — Midland rallied from a third quarter deficit to defeat Mount Marty 31-14 in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action, Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska.
Jake Ashby threw for 183 yards and a score, and Maximus Wold rushed for 135 yards and two scores for Midland. Kenneth Carr III also had a rushing touchdown. Darrin Gentry had a touchdown catch and Jared Quinonez kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Warriors (6-5).
Toreen Devericks passed for 170 yards and a score, and rushed for a score for Mount Marty (0-10). Ka’ua Nishigaya rushed for 81 yards and a score. Rex Ryken had seven catches for 98 yards for the Lancers.
Trevor Havlovic had nine tackles, including three for loss, for the Midland defense. Cash Nichols made eight stops. Dylan Egr recovered a fumble, and Chase Lipsys and Malcolm Lutu each had 1 ½ sacks for the Warriors.
Jaren Mortensen had 12 tackles and Drew Pendleton made 10 stops for the Mount Marty defense. Josiah Gaetani picked off a pass for the Lancers.
