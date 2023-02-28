Trojans Begin State Tournament Play Today
Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans head coach Craig Wortmann talks to his team before their District Finals matchup against Niobrara-Verdigre Feb. 24. The Trojans begin play today in the State C-2 Championships in Lincoln in their quarterfinal matchup against Johnson-Brock.

 Eric Bean/P&D

The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls know the way to Lincoln.

Not only is it the fourth straight Nebraska state girls’ basketball tournament appearance for the Trojans (20-6), but many of those same girls also left Lincoln with a championship volleyball trophy this past November.

