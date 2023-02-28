The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls know the way to Lincoln.
Not only is it the fourth straight Nebraska state girls’ basketball tournament appearance for the Trojans (20-6), but many of those same girls also left Lincoln with a championship volleyball trophy this past November.
The Trojans are anchored by a pair of veterans, senior guard Makenna Noecker (20.5 ppg, 61 steals) and senior forward Laney Kathol (7.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 70 assists, 62 steals, 64 blocks).
“Our two seniors are pretty talented, and the rest of our team feeds off them,” said Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann. “They keep everyone on target. They’ve grabbed on to everything we wanted to do.”
Junior Kathlyne Jones (6.1 ppg, 27 assists, 25 steals), sophomore Lauren Bernecker (4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 25 assists, 23 steals), freshman Addison Walter (2.4 ppg, 2 rpg) and junior Samantha Pick (1.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 34 steals) have each contributed for the Trojans.
Of the five teams the Trojans lost two during the season — Class C2 top seed Crofton topped Cedar Catholic twice — four will be playing in Lincoln. Besides Crofton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Ponca and Pender are entered in the C2 tournament.
“Two of those we probably should have won,” Wortmann said. “We’ve played some really good competition. We embrace that. It helps us get better to better as the year goes on.”
The Trojans allow 38 points per game, a point of pride for the squad.
“We hammer that away all season,” Wortmann said of the emphasis on defense. “We want them to take difficult shots.”
The Trojans open against Johnson-Brock (21-5). The Eagles are led by sophomore Taryn Ottemann (13.9 ppg, 46 assists, 39 steals, 35 blocks), sophomore Brooklyn Behrends (9.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 54 assists, 67 steals) and junior Natalie Knippelmeyer (8.8 ppg, 46 assists. 71 steals).
“They’re pretty aggressive, and they have some size,” Wortmann said of the Eagles. “They will be a challenge for us to match up with.”
The Trojans and Eagles face off at 7:45 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The winner will get a day off before facing the winner between Centura (23-3) and Elgin Public-Pope John (22-4). On the other side of the bracket, Ravenna (24-2) faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (18-4) and Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) plays Elmwood-Murdock (21-5).
The Class D1 semifinals are Friday morning at Devaney, at 9 and 10:45 a.m. The championship game is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northwest High School.
