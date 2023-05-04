CRETE, Neb. — Bodi Wallar plated a run with a double in the bottom of the eighth, lifting Mount Marty to a 3-2 victory over Jamestown in the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Crete, Nebraska.
The victory sends MMU (37-13) to a 9 a.m. contest today (Friday) against top-seeded Doane (3-8-9). Jamestown (27-18) will play Briar Cliff (22-25) in an elimination game at noon.
Wallar finished with two hits and a RBI, as did Braeden Cordes. Zane Salley and Kiko Nunez had the other hits for the Lancers.
Hayden Brown went 3-for-4 with a double for Jamestown. Jordan Singleton also had three hits. Xander Orejudos posted two hits. Chase Burke doubled, and Troy Berg and Alex Alva each had a hit for the Jimmies.
Zach Hegge pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out two, for the win. Chris Rofe struck out seven batters in his seven innings of work, becoming the Lancers’ single-season record holder for strikeouts in a season with 92. Blake Svoboda (2019) previously held the record at 89.
Luke Zimmer gave up the hit that would put the game-winning runner on base to start the eighth inning, taking the loss. He struck out six batters in his seven-plus innings of work.
MMU took the lead in the second inning on a RBI groundout by Will Gardner. Doane claimed the lead in the third on a RBI single by Orejudos and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Julian Sansores. MMU tied the game in the fifth on a Cordes single, setting up the late-inning heroics.
