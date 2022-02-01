SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota second-year freshmen Sara Reifenrath and Eerik Haamer have been named Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended Jan. 30.
Reifenrath garners the Summit League women’s track athlete of the week honor for the seventh time of her career. Haamer receives his first career Summit men’s field athlete of the week honor.
Reifenrath, a native of Hartington, Nebraska, picks up her second track award this season. She won the 200 meters and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay at the Adidas Classic Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. She took the tape in 23.77 seconds, a time just four-hundredths off her indoor best and school record mark from a season ago. She leads the Summit League and ranks 41st nationally with the time.
Haamer, hailing from Tartu, Estonia, garnered first-team All-America honors in the pole vault last year during the indoor season. He captured the pole vault competition Friday night at Nebraska with a season-best clearance of 17-11 (5.46m). That height is tops in the Summit League and eighth in the NCAA this season. Haamer has won all three meets he’s competed in during the indoor slate.
The Coyotes compete at home this Saturday with the South Dakota Alumni Meet scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome.
