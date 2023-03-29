VERMILLION — Longtime track and field coach Larry Buffington of Gayville-Volin High School was presented with the 2023 Dan Lennon Award on Tuesday afternoon. The Dan Lennon Award is presented annually by the University of South Dakota to recognize an individual for their contribution to the sport of track and field.
Buffington, a 1976 graduate of Gayville-Volin High School, coached both football and track and field at Dakota Wesleyan for 14 years prior to returning to his alma mater in 2000. Buffington was the 2009 South Dakota High School Boys Track Coach of the Year as Gayville-Volin won the state track and field championship. He also coached four girls’ cross country runners to seven individual state titles. His girls cross country squad finished runner-up as a team three times at the state meet. He was the first inductee to the Gayville-Volin Hall of Fame when it began in 2006. Buffington plans to retire from teaching and coaching following the end of the school year.
