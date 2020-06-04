Mason Townsend and Kory Bromley each had a double and two singles as the Yankton Tappers rolled past the Yankton Lakers 11-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The game marked the first-ever meeting between the two Yankton teams. The Lakers are in their first season in the league.
Mitch Gullikson, Colin Muth, Nik Davis and Devin Gullikson each had a hit for the Tappers.
Miles Carda, Jacob Just and Collin Zahrbock each had a hit for the Lakers.
Beau Lofink pitched six innings for the win, striking out 10. Josh Teichroew struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief. Tyler Kozeal took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
The Tappers, 3-0, are back in action tonight (Friday), hosting Scotland. The Lakers, 0-2, travel to Irene on Sunday.
TAPPERS (3-0) 013 034 0 — 11 10 0
LAKERS (0-2) 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Beau Lofink, Josh Teichroew (7) and Kory Bromley; Tyler Kozeal, Owen Feser (5), Sam Mooney (6), Peyton Mueller (7) and Jacob Just
Tabor 7, Freeman 6
TABOR — The Tabor Bluebirds built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-6 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Chase Kortan went 3-for-5 with a triple to lead Tabor. Austin White doubled and singled. Joey Slama and Beau Rothschadl also had two hits each. Sam Caba doubled, and Zach Sutera and Prestin White each had a hit in the win.
Jake Weier had two hits, and Bailey Sage hit a three-run home run for Freeman. Alan Scherschligt added a hit and two RBI.
Christian Uecker pitched six shutout innings, striking out six, for the win. Brett Scherschligt went the distance, striking out six, for the loss.
Tabor is off until a Tuesday trip to face the Yankton Lakers. Freeman hosts Irene on Tuesday.
FREEMAN 000 000 213 — 6 4 3
TABOR 003 003 10X — 7 12 1
Brett Scherschligt and Josh Vaith; Christian Uecker, Bryce Scieszinski (7), Austin White (8) and Joey Slama
Lesterville 6, Wynot 1
LESTERVILLE — Ethan Wishon tossed a complete game six-hitter as Lesterville topped Wynot 6-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Michael Drotzmann doubled and singled for Lesterville. Tanner Van Driel and Tyler Edler each had two hits in the victory.
Lee Heimes doubled and singled for Wynot.
Jalen Wieseler took the loss.
Lesterville hosts Crofton on Sunday. Wynot travels to Scotland on Sunday.
WYNOT 000 000 100 — 1 6 1
LESTERVILLE 000 003 21X — 6 11 0
Dain Whitmire, Jalen Wieseler (5), Lee Heimes (8) and Dawson Sudbeck; Ethan Wishon and Micah Bartlett
Crofton 11, Irene 8
IRENE — Crofton held off a late Irene surge to edge the Cardinals 11-8 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Crofton led 6-1 and 11-4 before Irene rallied with four runs in the eighth. The Cardinals had the bases loaded in the ninth, but could not capitalize.
Austin Hegge had three hits, and Corey Roach had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBI to lead Crofton. Nick Hegge also had two hits. James Kaiser added a double in the victory.
Simon Healy had two hits, including a two-run home run, for Irene. Dusty Livingston, Adam Gale, Jamison Kleinsasser, Bryant Knodel and Dillon Turner each had two hits for the Cardinals.
Nick Hegge, who pitched four innings of relief, was credited with the victory. Matt Sees took the loss.
Crofton travels to Lesterville on Sunday. Irene hosts the Yankton Lakers on Sunday.
CROFTON 004 240 100 — 11 11 1
IRENE 010 300 040 — 8 14 5
Ben Hegge, Nick Hegge (5), Austin Hegge (9) and Alec Martin; Matt Sees, Jamison Kleinsasser (6) and Tate Gale
Alexandria 12, Corsica-Stickney 2
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Angels used a pair of five-run innings to power past Corsica-Stickney 12-2 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Peyton Smith went 3-for-4 with a double , and John Greicar had two doubles and six RBI to lead Alexandria. Michael Schoettmer doubled and singled in the win.
Kris Menning had two hits and Arron Groeneweg doubled for Corsica-Stickney.
Ethan Davis went the distance in the seven-inning game, striking out 11. Menning took the loss.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 002 000 0 — 2 7 3
ALEXANDRIA 050 151 X — 12 11 0
Kris Menning, Nathan Blom (4), Gavin Zomer (6) and Blake Moke; Ethan Davis and Michael Schoettmer
Wednesday
Canova 12, Alexandria 6
ALEXANDRIA — Canova scored three runs in each of the first three innings on the way to a 12-6 victory over Alexandria in amateur baseball action on Wednesday.
Jared Miller went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI to lead Canova. Jared Miller had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI in the win.
Tyson Gau went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI for Alexandria. Cole Wenande homered and Peyton Smith doubled in the effort.
Jared Miller pitched six innings, striking out eight, for the win. Jordan Gau took the loss.
CANOVA 033 302 010 — 12 16 2
ALEXANDRIA 102 010 020 — 6 7 3
