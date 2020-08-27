Volleyball

THURSDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Bon Homme def. Viborg-Hurley, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10

Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Chester def. Ethan, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 25-5, 25-13, 25-13

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17

Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Leola-Frederick def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13

Madison 3, Flandreau 0

Menno def. Centerville, 25-18-, 25-20, 25-18

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-5, 25-12, 25-4

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18

Parkston def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Platte-Geddes def. Avon, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15

Sioux City West, Iowa def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Valentine, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-15, 25-6

Webster def. Milbank, 25-21, 25-18, 29-27

West Central def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7

Auburn def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23

Blue Hill def. Meridian, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Fremont def. Columbus, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14

Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9

Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

Lexington def. McCook, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11

Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd..

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 123-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21

Lincon Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

McCool Junction def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16

Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

St. Paul def. David City, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20

Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..

Tri-County Northeast at Omaha Nation, ppd..

Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

York def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17

Elkhorn South Triangular

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn Valley Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10

Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22

Hayes Center Triangular

Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12

Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16

Hemingford Triangular

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Homer Triangular

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12

Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-21

Leyton Triangular

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13

Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22

Palmyra Quad

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17

Consolation

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15

Championship

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23

Perkins County Triangular

Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18

Southern Triangular

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19

Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15

St. Marys Triangular

St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23

Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 27-25, 25-15

Yutan Triangular

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-20

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8

FOOTBALL

THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Ansley-Litchfield 40, Anselmo-Merna 28

Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28

Nebraska Christian 20, Palmer 12

Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Creighton Prep 0

Perkins County 60, Maxwell 40

Red Cloud 57, Deshler 30

Wakefield 36, Guardian Angels 22

