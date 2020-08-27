Volleyball
THURSDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Bon Homme def. Viborg-Hurley, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica-Stickney, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Chester def. Ethan, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
Deubrook def. DeSmet, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 25-5, 25-13, 25-13
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17
Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Leola-Frederick def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13
Madison 3, Flandreau 0
Menno def. Centerville, 25-18-, 25-20, 25-18
Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-5, 25-12, 25-4
Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-20, 25-9, 25-18
Parkston def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Platte-Geddes def. Avon, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15
Sioux City West, Iowa def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Valentine, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-22, 25-15, 25-6
Webster def. Milbank, 25-21, 25-18, 29-27
West Central def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
Aquinas def. Guardian Angels, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 11-25, 15-13
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-15, 25-7
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Bertrand def. Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Mead, 27-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-23
Blue Hill def. Meridian, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17
Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Fremont def. Columbus, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Fullerton def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Gibbon def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 15-12
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-11, 25-13, 25-1
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-12, 25-9
Hershey def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lexington def. McCook, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11
Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd..
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 25-19, 123-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21
Lincon Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
McCool Junction def. Silver Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-11
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Madison, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
Oakland Craig def. Howells-Dodge, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Ogallala def. Chase County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
St. Paul def. David City, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20
Stuart at Twin Loup, ppd..
Tri-County Northeast at Omaha Nation, ppd..
Valentine def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-20, 25-15, 25-19
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11
Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14
York def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Stanton, 31-29, 25-15
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-17
Elkhorn South Triangular
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-18
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 27-25, 25-22
Hayes Center Triangular
Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-6, 25-12
Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-15
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19
Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16
Hemingford Triangular
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-9, 25-11
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Homer Triangular
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12
Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-21
Leyton Triangular
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-10
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22
Palmyra Quad
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17
Consolation
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15
Championship
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-22, 25-23
Perkins County Triangular
Perkins County def. Sutherland, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-8, 25-18
Southern Triangular
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-8, 25-19
Southern def. Falls City, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15
St. Marys Triangular
St. Mary’s def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-23
Wausa def. St. Mary’s, 27-25, 25-15
Yutan Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-20
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-10, 24-26, 25-8
FOOTBALL
THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Ansley-Litchfield 40, Anselmo-Merna 28
Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28
Nebraska Christian 20, Palmer 12
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Creighton Prep 0
Perkins County 60, Maxwell 40
Red Cloud 57, Deshler 30
Wakefield 36, Guardian Angels 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.