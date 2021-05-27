RAPID CITY — Angel Johnson, Chase Mason, Carter Gust and company are looking to win a second straight Class ‘B’ Boys State Track and Field Title in Rapid City this weekend, and they know they are the ones to beat.
“Our boys, they’ve been looked at as a target on their back,” Viborg-Hurley head coach Bill Hansen said. “We won the state title two years ago in track, and they’ve had a lot of success in football and basketball, so they pretty well know their talents. Everyone wants to beat them.”
Viborg-Hurley is one of 14 area high schools competing in the Class ‘B’ Meet this Friday and Saturday. The Cougar boys are led by Angel Johnson, who is the top seed in his three individual events. Chase Mason and Carter Gust are seeded highly in their two events, and the relay teams have the top seed in three relays.
“The 200-meter dash is going to make or break us, because we have Angel, Chase and Carter all in the feat heat in the 200,” Hansen said. “That is going to have to work for us in order for us to win it.”
Johnson holds the top seed in the 100-meter dash (10.84), 200-meter dash (22.29) and the long jump (22-6.5). Mason is tied for the second quickest time in the 100 (11.04) and the fourth fastest 200 time (22.77). Gust is seeded fifth in the 400 (52.14) and seventh in the 200 (22.97).
The 4x100 relay team holds the top time of 43.35. The 4x200 (1:29.68) and 4x400 (3:33.22) squads also hold the top times. Gentry Wetering will compete in three individual events, the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump.
In field events, Eli Boomgarden will compete in the discus and Gage Goettertz the high jump. The 4x800 relay also qualified for the Cougars.
The lone Viborg-Hurley girl competing over the weekend will be Estelle Lee in the triple jump.
The Class ‘B’ State Track and Field Meet in Rapid City gets started Friday afternoon and concludes Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.
“We’ve been taking care of our handoffs on relays and trying to organizing what we are going to do,” Hansen said. “We’re just trying to get our bodies fresh for anything. We take it easy and kick back a little bit on our workouts (this week). We are just getting focused and ready to go, so we all have the same goal coming up here on Friday and Saturday.”
Alcester-Hudson
Carly Patrick is a three-event qualify for the Alcester-Hudson girls. Patrick qualified in the 100-meters, 200-meters and the long jump.
Roni Rhead qualified in the shot put and discus throws, and Emily Miiller in the triple jump.
No Alcester-Hudson boys qualified for the State Meet.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian
Isabella Brouwer and Josie Brouwer look to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian this weekend in Rapid City.
Isabella Brouwer is the fourth seed in the 800-meters (2:25.86) and the fifth seed in the 1,600-meters (5:28.61). Josie Brouwer will run in the 200-meters, 400-meters and the 300-meter hurdles.
Lexi Schoenfelder qualified in the 3,200-meters. The 4x400 and 4x800 relays qualified. The medley relay qualified and holds a time of 4:31.72, good for fifth entering the weekend.
The ACDC boys did not qualify a competitor.
Avon
Courtney Sees and the relay teams will look to guide Avon over the weekend. Sees is seeded eighth in the long jump at 16-4.
The girls’ 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and the medley relays qualified for state. The lone boys’ qualifier is Tyler Tjeerdsma in the 3,200-meters.
Bon Homme
Isaac Crownover is seeded inside the top eight in two events to lead Bon Homme in the weekend.
Crownover is seeded sixth in the 200-meter dash at 22.94 seconds and seventh in the 400-meters at 52.38 seconds. Karsten Kozak is a multi-event qualifier, running in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Nate Hall will run the 3,200-meters and Chapin Cooper will compete in the pole vault.
McKenzie Carson qualified in the shot put and discus throws for the Bon Homme girls. Jenna Duffek will compete in the long and triple jump. Jurni Vavruska will join Duffek in the long jump. Peyton Hellman and Raelee Lanphear qualified for the pole vault.
Both the boys and girls 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams qualified for Bon Homme.
Centerville
Sophie Eide and Bailey Hansen are multi-event qualifiers looking to lead the Centerville girls in Rapid City this weekend.
Hansen is tied for first in the pole vault competition at 9-0. Hansen will also compete in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the triple jump. Eide is seeded seventh in the triple jump at 33-8. Eide will also run the 800 and 1,600-meters.
Thea Gust (high jump), Rylie Tieman (triple jump) and Mackenzie Meyer (pole vault) join Eide and Hansen in individual girls competitions. The girls’ 4x400 relay is the lone relay team representing Centerville.
Gus Balison, Lane Johnson and Covin Wattier will compete in the pole vault for the Centerville boys. Brock Buckneberg and Will Kroger qualified in the high jump. Jack Walters is the loen boys’ athlete on the track this weekend for Centerville, running in the 300-meter hurdles.
Freeman
Collin Helma is the top runner in the 400-meters to highlight competition for Freeman at the Class ‘B’ meet this weekend.
Helma’s time of 50.16 seconds is the fastest in Class ‘B’ this year. His 100-meter time is seventh (11.19) and will also run in the 200-meters. The other two Freeman individual boys competitors are Rocky Amman and Jorgen Baer in the pole vault.
Four girls qualified in events for Freeman. Erin Uecker is the lone individual on the track, running in the 300 hurdles. Rijjy Peterson (triple jump), Maddie Kribell (shot put) and Mesa Mehlhaf (discus) will compete in field events.
The Freeman boys’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays qualified for state, while the girls’ 4x400 and 4x800 teams qualified.
Freeman Academy-Marion
Freeman Academy-Marion’s distance runners and relays will look to score this weekend in Rapid City.
For the FAM boys, Titus Roesler is seeded third in the 1,600 (4:38.14) and 3,200-meter (9:54.31) runs and fifth in the 800 (2:04.24). The boys’ 4x800 holds the top mark at 8:34.84 and the medley sixth at 3:49.84.
Leading the FAM girls is Jada Koerner. Koerner is seeded third in the 3,200 (11:58.84) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:29.76). The girls’ medley team is seeded sixth (4:32.04) and the 4x400 team eighth (4:21.98). Zenovia Butler (100-meters) is the lone other girls competitor, taking on the 100-meter dash field.
Thalen Schroeder enters the boys’ high jump competition seeded second at 6-1. Quincy Blue qualified in the 800-meters and Tavin Schroeder the 3,200-meters for the FAM boys. Dylan Johnson is a two event qualifier (shot put and discus).
Gayville-Volin
Andrew Gustad is seeded highly in three events to highlight the Gayville-Volin athletes competing over the weekend.
Gustad is tied for the top mark in the pole vault (12-6). He is also seeded sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (42.14) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.84). Darien Rabe is the top seed in the boys’ shot put at 52-5.75 and fourth in the discus at 145-5.
In the girls competition, Kayla VanOsdel is the top seed in the girls’ shot put (41-0.5) and sixth in the discus (113-8). Maddy Fairley holds the fourth best time in the 3,200-meters (12:01.64). Fairley also runs in the 1,600-meters.
Other boys competitors from Gayville-Volin include Kyle Hirsch (400-meters) and Alex Schoenberner (pole vault). The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams will be joining the rest of the boys competitors.
Molly Larson’s triple jump mark and Emily Nowak’s pole vault mark qualified them for state competition. The girls’ 4x800 and medley relay teams will also compete.
Irene-Wakonda
Three Irene-Wakonda girls and one boy are seeded inside the top eight heading into action this weekend.
Emma Marshall (high jump) and McKenna Mork (pole vault) enter events tied for fifth. Marshall’s 5-1 mark in the high jump and Mork’s 8-6 mark in the pole vault have them seeded in fifth. Madison Orr is seeded eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.1 seconds.
Dieken Bahm is seeded fourth in the 400-meters at 51.07 seconds. The Irene-Wakonda boys’ 4x400 relay is seeded second (3:35.11) and the 4x800 girls fifth (10:28.88).
Marshall will run in the 400-meters along with the high jump. Brenna Lyngstad qualified in the 800 meters. Nora O’Malley qualified in two events, the long and triple jumps. McKenna Mohr joins Mork in the pole vault.
Ben Nelson and Dashel Spurrell compete in the 300-meter hurdles for the Irene-Wakonda boys. The 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams also qualified. All five Irene-Wakonda girls’ relays qualified.
Menno
Three Menno girls are seeded inside the top eight in their respective events as the Menno girls hope to be competitive in the team race at the State Meet.
Morgan Edelman is tied for the best mark in the pole vault (9-0) and fifth in the 800-meters (2:27.74) coming into the weekend. Jesse Munkvold ranks third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.24 and sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.75), and Raygen Diede ranks first in the discus (125-7) and third in the shot put (38-4).
Alana Fergen is the lone other individual competitor, taking on the discus competition. The Menno girls qualified three relays, the 4x400, 4x800 and the medley. The medley squad comes in seeded eighth at 4:32.78.
In boys competition, Owen Eitemiller comes into the weekend tied for first in the pole vault (12-6), and his teammate Brady Fergen sixth (11-6). Eitemiller will run in the 110-meter hurdles while Fergen will run in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. Fergen is also slated to compete in the high jump. Isaac Fergen (pole vault) and Tyler Massey (triple jump) will also compete.
Menno boys’ qualified two relay teams, the 4x800 and the medley.
Platte-Geddes
The Platte-Geddes boys qualified 10 individuals and all five relays for state, while the girls’ are taking four individual competitors and three relays.
On the track, Aiden Bultje will run the 100-meters and Will Miller the 110-meter hurdles. Kade Boltjes takes on the 400-meter dash competition and Nate Whalen the 800-meters. The 4x800 relay team is seeded fifth (8:46.82) and the 4x200 team sixth (1:34.54).
In field events, Parker Bailey, Brevin Dejong and Jalen Severson will compete in the pole vault. Joey Foxley and Skyler Hanten will take on the long jump competition and Caden Foxley the shot put.
Regan Hoffman is seeded third in the girls long jump at 16-6.5. Kiana Major competes in the pole vault. Briana DeGroot (100-meters) and Kelly Sondgeroth (800-meters) will hit the track for Platte-Geddes.
The girls’ 4x100 team is seeded sixth at 52.71. The 4x200 and medley teams will also run.
Scotland
Scotland’s throwers look to make an impact in the field this weekend in Rapid City, with four athletes seeded inside the top eight.
In the girls competition, Delanie VanDriel is seeded fifth in both the shot put (37-5.5) and discus (114-0). Makayla Friederich is fourth in the shot put (37-8.5) and Trinity Bietz eighth (36-0.5). In the boys’ throws, Jordan Gall is seeded fourth in the discus at 145-5. Gall will also compete in the shot put and Friederich in the discus.
Olivia Binde is a state qualifier in the pole vault, seeded fifth at 8-6. Dawson Bietz also qualified in the pole vault. The girls’ 4x100 and the boys’ 4x400 relay teams are state qualifiers.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour
Hannah Whitney and Megan Reiner are multi-event qualifiers for the Tripp-Delmont-Armour girls.
Whitney qualified in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while Reiner qualified in the 200 and 400-meters. The 4x200 relay enters the weekend eighth with a time of 1:52.34. the 4x100 relay team also qualified.
