COLUMBUS, Neb. — Ponca went 1-2 in the Lakeview Invitational softball tournament, held Saturday.
Ponca, 13-5, hosts North Bend Central on Thursday.
GUARDIAN ANGELS 10, PONCA 0: Guardian Angels Central Catholic held Ponca to two hits in a 10-0 victory over the Indians on Saturday.
Gracie Coughlin and Alix Hughes each had a hit for Ponca.
Kaylie Heiner took the loss, striking out two in the four-inning contest.
LAKEVIEW 11, PONCA 2: Host Lakeview scored five runs in the second and kept the offense going, pounding out 11 hits in an 11-2 victory over Ponca on Saturday.
Hannah Allen had a triple and two doubles for Lakeview. Molly Franzen went 2-for-4 with a home run. Haley Franzen and Morgan Finecy each had two hits in the victory.
Julien Buckles tripled and Alix Hughes doubled for Ponca. Peighton James, Trysten Allison and Taylor Fleury each had a hit.
Allen picked up the win, striking out five. Kaylie Heiner took the loss, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
PONCA 11, HIGHWAY 91 1: Ponca scored nine runs in the first two innings on the way to an 11-1 rout of the Highway 91 co-op on Saturday.
Ally Schamp had two doubles and three RBI for Ponca. Kaylie Heiner went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI. Julien Buckles also had two hits. Jillian Lawyer doubled, driving in two. Alix Hughes had a hit and three RBI. Trysten Allison and Peighton James each had a hit in the victory.
Cassi Rayback had two of Highway 91’s three hits.
Heiner picked up the win, striking out three. Cora Jackson struck out four in 1 2/3 innings work.
