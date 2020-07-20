ELK POINT — Vermillion rallied to claim a 5-4 victory over Dakota Valley in nine innings in the opening round of the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under baseball tournament on Monday in Elk Point.
Jake Jensen doubled and singled, and Clayton Sorensen had two hits for Vermillion. Carter Mart had a hit and T.J. Tracey drove in three runs in the victory.
Jackson Strawn had a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist, Brayden Major and Jake Pruchniak each had a hit in the effort.
Sorensen pitched three innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, for the win. Isaac Bruns took the loss in relief, with Pruchniak striking out 11 in six innings of relief.
Vermillion faces Beresford at 8 p.m. today (Thursday). Dakota Valley will take on Elk Point-Jefferson in an elimination game at 6 p.m.
Beresford 1, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
ELK POINT — Jake Goblirsch’s second hit of the day plated the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh, giving Beresford a 1-0 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the opening round of the Region 4A VFW Teener 16-Under baseball tournament on Monday in Elk Point.
Cade Fennel, Noah Larson and Ben Swatek each had a hit for EPJ.
Blake Schrodermeier went the distance, striking out nine, for the win. Swatek took the loss, also going the distance.
Beresford faces Vermillion at 8 p.m. today (Thursday). Elk Point-Jefferson will take on Dakota Valley in an elimination game at 6 p.m.
Region 3B
Gregory 4, Parkston 1
TABOR —Ben Witt went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Gregory to a 4-1 victory over Parkston within the opening round of the Region 3B VFW Teener 16-Under baseball tournament on Monday in Tabor.
Coy Determan had two hits for Gregory. Gunnar Stephens and Carson Klundt each had a hit in a victory.
Luke Bormann had two hits to lead Parkston. Carter Kalda, Payton Albrecht, Brayden Jervik and Caden Donahue each had a hit in the effort.
Determan struck out eight batters over 6 1/3 innings for the win. Max Scott took the loss, with Adam Doering striking out four batters in two innings of relief.
Corsica-Stickney 6, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1
TABOR — Tyson Wentland tossed a complete game five-hitter to lift Corsica-Stickney past Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6-1 in the opening round of the Region 3B VFW Teener 16-Under baseball tournament on Monday in Tabor.
Brent Wentland and Caden VanDrongelen each doubled for Corsica-Stickney. Lucas Krogstad had a hit and two RBI. Hayden Plamp and Taylor Feenstra each had a hit in the victory.
Griffin Tobin had two hits and Mason Heland doubled for MVP. Lincoln Klooz and Drew Gerlach each added a hit.
Tyson Wentland struck out five in the win. Gerlach took the loss.
