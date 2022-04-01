VERMILLION — Dawn Plitzuweit has been named the recipient of the 2022 Kay Yow Award, presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to a Division I women’s basketball head coach who embodies a winning spirit while displaying great character on and off the court.
South Dakota advanced to its fifth NCAA Tournament in 10 seasons of eligibility and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history with tournament wins over Ole Miss and No. 7/5 Baylor. The Coyotes (29-6) captured a share of the Summit League regular season title and won their third-straight Summit League Tournament crown.
The Coyotes were led by a trio of super seniors in Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable. Lamb was the Summit League Player of the Year, Sjerven garnered her third-straight Summit Defensive Player of the Year award and Korngable picked up all-league honors for the second consecutive season.
The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit compiled a 158-36 record over six seasons with the Coyotes. She tops the Summit League record books for overall winning percentage (.819) and league winning percentage (.894).
