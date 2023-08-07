EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include an inadvertently-omitted name. We apologize for the error.
Three members of the Yankton Post 12 American Legion baseball team were recognized as All-State for the 2023 season, it was announced on Monday.
Lucas Kampshoff and Drew Ryken were each named to the first team. Both were all-state selections a season ago.
Also for Yankton, Matthew Sheldon was a second team selection.
Kampshoff batted .352 with three home runs, 11 doubles, three triples 34 runs scored and 30 runs batted in.
Ryken batted .314 with two doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored. As a pitcher, he was 6-0 with two saves and a 1.37 earned run average. He struck out 33 batters in 46 innings pitched.
Sheldon batted .345 with two home runs, nine doubles, two triples, 32 RBIs and 25 runs scored. As a pitcher, he was 3-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched.
Yankton finished 26-15 on the season and was fourth in the South Dakota State Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament, played in Yankton July 25-29.
Along with Kampshoff and Ryken, Sioux Falls East’s Myles Rees was also a repeat selection.
FIRST TEAM: Myles Rees, S.F. East; Parker Winghart, Brookings; Eli Kokenge, Harrisburg Gold; Harrison Good, R.C. Post 22; Casey Vining, Aberdeen; Eli Kelley, R.C. Post 22; Lucas Kampshoff, Yankton; Maddux Scherer, Harrisburg Gold; Jack Smith, S.F. East; Braylon Bear, Renner; Drew Salfrank, Aberdeen; Kyle Konechne, Renner; Andrew Glovich, S.F. East; Drew Ryken, Yankton
SECOND TEAM: Teigan Munce, Harrisburg Gold; Jett Wetzler, R.C. Post 320; Ryan Rufledt, R.C. Post 320; Sawyer Tolk, S.F. East; Matthew Sheldon, Yankton; Darren Safranski, Harrisburg Maroon; Alex Dietrich, R.C. Post 22; Sullivan Schlimgen, Renner; Zach Dunham, Renner; Tate Schafer, S.F. East; Nate Meyer, Brandon Valley; Nathan Lease, Brookings; Owen Schneider, Brookings; Braxton Kusler, Harrisburg Gold; Jett Zabel, Pierre; Drew Denzer, Watertown
