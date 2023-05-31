Yankton Post 12 survived surges by Aberdeen in both games to earn a sweep in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The games marked the Legion season openers for Yankton.
In the opener, Yankton scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Rugby Ryken to win 3-2 in 10 innings.
Isaiah Schelhaas and Lucas Kampshoff each doubled, with Schelhaas driving in the first two Yankton runs. Josh Sheldon and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Jaiden Smith homered and Phillip Zens doubled for Aberdeen. Drew Salfrank, Casey Vining, Ethan Kjenstad and Andrew Woehl each had a hit.
Mark Kathol, who struck out two in three innings of shutout relief, earned the victory. Drew Ryken started, striking out eight in his seven innings of work. Salfrank, who came on in relief in the eighth for Aberdeen, took the loss.
In the nightcap, Yankton answered a game-tying six-run top of the fourth by Aberdeen by scoring four in the bottom of the frame, claiming a 10-6 victory. Yankton had led 6-0 after one inning.
Mac Ryken, Rugby Ryken and Schelhaas each had two hits for Yankton. Matthew Sheldon doubled. Kampshoff, Jace McCorkell and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the victory.
Kjenstad doubled and singled for Aberdeen. Salfrank, Smith, Backaus, Woehl, Cooper Eisenbeisz and Jackson Welke each had a hit in the effort.
Kampshoff and Schelhaas each pitched three innings of shutout ball to book-end the game. Welke took the loss.
Yankton now turns its attention to the Kyle Mueller Classic. Post 12 will co-host the event with Crofton, Friday through Sunday.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Dylan Taylor went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI to lead Hartington past Crofton 11-3 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Breiton Whitmire, Koby Detlefson, Sam Wiebelhaus, Jaymison Cattau, Maverick Heine and Keyton Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Whitmire picked up the victory in relief.
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca pitching combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed no hits in an 8-1 victory over Pierce in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Tucker McGill, Trystan Bevelhymer and Connor Schamp each had two hits for Ponca. Jace Wahls doubled, and Nolan Janssen, Austin Dendinger and Jaylen Carpenter each had a hit in the victory.
Bevelhymer struck out nine batters in four innings of work. Caden Barclay had three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Ponca, 2-2, travels to West Point on Friday.
Reds 14-13, S.F. Post 15 7-11
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls Post 15 in 13-under baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Yankton claimed a 14-7 victory.
Kash Luellman went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Chase Cooley also had two hits. Lynij Welch tripled. Isaac Serck had a hit and three RBI. Simon Kampshoff, Jackson Kudera, Will Sager, Conrad Dixon and Sawyer Maibaum each had a hit in the victory.
Christopher Wright pitched an inning of relief for the win. Gibson Brooks struck out five in three innings of work.
In the nightcap, Yankton built a 9-1 lead, then needed a late rally to claim a 13-11 victory.
Kampshoff went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI for Yankton. Cooley, Mailbaum and Kudera each had two hits. Welch and Serck each had a hit in the victory.
Serck picked up the win in relief.
The Reds head to Mitchell for a tournament, beginning Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.