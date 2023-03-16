BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Several area student-athletes were among the 766 honored by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as the league announced its winter sports all-academic honors.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence (Noted with a *), a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Women’s basketball honorees included Augustana’s Lauren Sees (Jr., Avon), and Sioux Falls’ Madison Wuebben (Jr., Yankton) and Kennedy Goblirsch (Jr., Beresford).
Men’s indoor track and field honorees included Augustana’s Caden Tegethoff (Jr., Platte*).
Women’s indoor track and field honorees included Wayne State’s Brooke Solomon (Jr., Yankton*) and Northern State’s Alli Jackson (So., Allen, Nebraska*).
