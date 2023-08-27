NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton rallied past South Sioux City, Nebraska, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22 to place fifth in the Norfolk Invitational volleyball tournament, Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Camille McDermott led Yankton, finishing with 23 assists, nine ace serves and 12 digs. Macy Drotzmann posted 10 kills, two ace serves, four kills and two assisted blocks. Camryn Koletzky had nine kills. Payton Moser posted nine digs and two ace serves. Ava Koller added five kills.
Yankton, 1-4, hosts defending champion Harrisburg on Tuesday.
The Gazelles went 0-2 in poll play, falling to Columbus and Norfolk.
Columbus outlasted the Gazelles 25-21, 21-25, 25-12. For Yankton, Macy Drotzmann had 12 kills, and Koletzky had five kills and three assisted blocks to lead the way. Camille McDermott finished with 19 assists and six digs. Koller had seven assists, six digs, two ace serves and three assisted blocks. Moser had nine digs and Brynn Kenney added six assisted blocks for the Gazelles.
Norfolk downed Yankton 25-18, 25-23. For the Gazelles, McDermott had 12 assists and 11 digs. Koller finished with five assists, six digs, five kills and two ace serves. Macy Drotzmann ahd four kills, seven digs and two assisted blocks. Koletzky added four kills.
In JV action, Yankton also went 1-2 on the day. For the Gazelles, Gracie Gutzmann ahd 13 kills and two ace serves on the day. Jade Jerde also had 13 kills. Madi Smith added five ace serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.