NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton rallied past South Sioux City, Nebraska, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22 to place fifth in the Norfolk Invitational volleyball tournament, Saturday in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Camille McDermott led Yankton, finishing with 23 assists, nine ace serves and 12 digs. Macy Drotzmann posted 10 kills, two ace serves, four kills and two assisted blocks. Camryn Koletzky had nine kills. Payton Moser posted nine digs and two ace serves. Ava Koller added five kills.

