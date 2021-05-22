PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks’ comeback against Brandon Valley fell 90 feet short, as the Lynx held on for a 4-3 victory in a Class A club high school baseball regional game on Saturday at Pierre’s Hyde Stadium.
Nick Hokenstad doubled and singled, and Matt Brown had two hits for Brandon Valley. Carson Askdal tripled. Joe Kolbeck, Peyton Carroll and Luke Kocer each had a hit for the Lynx, who advanced to play Pierre in the region final later on Saturday.
Mac Ryken doubled and singled, and Tony McGlone had two hits for Yankton. Joe Gokie and Drew Ryken each doubled. Jace McCorkell and Samuel Kampshoff each had a hit.
Caleb Zerr pitched into the fifth, striking out five, for the win. Kolbeck got the final out for the save. Tristan Redman took the loss, with Kampshoff striking out three in two innings of shutout relief.
All four of Brandon Valley’s runs came in the second inning, with an error playing a key role in the frame.
Yankton got a run back in the third, scoring on a double play ball. The Bucks added a run on Mac Ryken’s fifth inning single, sending the Lynx to the bullpen for Brown.
“They were locked in, ready to play,” Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence said of his young team. “When you get into post-season, different players react in different ways. And they put themselves in position to win at the end.”
Redman, who settled in after giving up the four runs in the second, gave way to Kampshoff in the fifth. Kampshoff gave up hits to the first two batters he faced, then got out of trouble in the inning. He then pitched around a leadoff walk in the sixth.
“That was the way we wanted it,” Lawrence said. “We wanted Tristan to go through the lineup two times, then Sam would come in.
“Our pitching staff continued to do what our coaching staff asked of them.”
Yankton put together another threat in the seventh, taking advantage of three walks to lead the bases. A wild pitch plated a run, but Kolbeck induced a strikeout to end the game.
The young Bucks squad showed plenty of progress this spring, Lawrence ntoed.
“This spring was a blessing,” he said. “We were able to see growth, which gets us ready for the next step, Legion baseball.”
The American Legion baseball season for Yankton begins on Wednesday at Huron.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.