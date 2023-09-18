SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley beat out Tea Area for top honors at the Dakota XII Conference Boys’ Golf Championships, Monday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course near Sioux Falls.

The Panthers finished at 301, beating out Tea Area (308) and Vermillion (316).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.