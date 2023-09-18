SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley beat out Tea Area for top honors at the Dakota XII Conference Boys’ Golf Championships, Monday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course near Sioux Falls.
The Panthers finished at 301, beating out Tea Area (308) and Vermillion (316).
Tea Area put two golfers in the top three, led by medalist Derek Andersen’s 1-under 70. The Titans’ Keeton Newborg and Vermillion’s Trey Hanson each shot 2-over 73.
Dakota Valley golfers claimed the next four spots: Matt DeBeer (74), Dylan Lukken (75), Tate Cornelsen (76) and Logan Collette (76). West Central’s Kamden Zomer also shot 76.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Dakota Valley 301; 2, Tea Area 308; 3, Vermillion 316; 4, West Central 324; 5, Madison 329; 6, S.F. Christian 331; 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 338; 8, Lennox 349; 9, Canton 351; 10, Dell Rapids 352; 11, Tri-Valley 355
TOP 15: 1, Derek Andersen, Tea Area 70; 2, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 73; 3, Trey Hanson, Vermillion 73; 4, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 74; 5, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 75; 6, Tate Cornelsen, Dakota Valley 76; 7, Logan Collette, Dakota Valley 76; 8, Kamden Zomer, West Central 76; T9, Quentin Maag, Tea Area 78; T9, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 78; 11, Tyler Cornelsen, Dakota Valley 79; 12, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 79; 13, Brendon VanBeek, S.F. Christian 79; 14, Braylon Oftedal, Madison 79; 15, Kaden Guischer, Madison 79
