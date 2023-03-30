VERMILLION — Alex Jensen was ready for the chance to show NFL scouts he has what it takes to play in the league at South Dakota’s Pro Day Thursday.
“It’s a day that you look forward to when you’re a little kid that wants to pursue this profession,” Jensen said. “Taking a step back and just realizing what moment you are in (was important).”
Jensen did not take part in too many drills because of a hamstring injury he sustained a few days ago, but was happy to talk to scouts and cheer on his five other Coyotes teammates (Dalton Godfrey, Isaiah McDaniels, Eddie Ogamba, Parker Rickert and Michael Scott) during the event.
“Hopefully I’ll get another opportunity in the coming weeks to still get some numbers out there,” Jensen said.
Jensen, a left tackle who started games for the Coyotes the past four seasons, was drafted in the seventh round of the USFL draft (pick 50) by the Houston Gamblers Feb. 21. While Jensen sees the USFL as an opportunity, his goal remains to get into the NFL.
“I’m going to try my hand and play at the highest level I can,” Jensen said. “I’m going to stick with making it to the NFL at this point. If something doesn’t work out, I still have that opportunity (in the USFL).
“(Playing in the NFL is the goal) for a lot of guys that were drafted. They still want to be able to play at their highest level. The (USFL) knows that and they’re willing to take a chance on you if it doesn’t work out.”
Jensen had a prior opportunity to speak with NFL scouts at the Hula Bowl Jan. 14.
“It was a great time that a lot of great people; both players and some different coaches that were on my team,” he said. “It was a fun experience getting down to Florida.”
Godfrey, USD’s long snapper for the majority of the past five seasons, believes he is ready for the next level due in part with the type of players he was around during his time at USD, including Jensen and Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Jack Cochrane, a South Dakota alum. Godfrey said the competition aspect has not changed in the lead up to the pro day.
“It’s really not different trying to make it to the NFL,” Godfrey said. “I’m just continuing that now. I’m measuring myself against other guys rather than my roommates basically. (With) the mental preparation and being able to think about going out there and having to fight every day, those guys prepared me for the process.”
During the drills, Godfrey, who ran a 4.89 40-yard dash, admitted to the importance of measurables but also talked about the need to have good technique as a specialist.
“If you can come out here and wow them a little bit with some speed that some guys don’t have, or athletic ability that some guys don’t have, (that can help),” Godfrey said. “Then for me, a big thing is being able to snap it well. When it comes down to the actual field work and being able to snap the ball that’s what really counts.”
Godfrey, who jumped 9-6 in the broad jump, said that Cochrane has been a great resource for getting prepared for the Pro Day with what to expect. He said communication with the scouts felt natural and wants to prove to them he has what it takes to be in the NFL.
“I know nothing’s guaranteed, but I want an opportunity to prove myself,” Godfrey said.
Jensen and Godfrey, both team captains for USD in 2022, are hoping that opportunity comes during the 2023 NFL Draft, Apr. 27-29, or if the teams sign them as an undrafted free agent in the days after the draft.
