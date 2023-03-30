Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.