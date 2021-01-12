AVON — Courtney Sees scored 20 points and Tiffany Pelton recorded a double-double as Avon cruised past Freeman Academy-Marion 55-33 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Avon.
Pelton finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Ali Sees scored 14 points. Courtney Sees also tallied four rebounds and four steals. Sammy Brodeen also pulled down four rebounds.
In the loss for FA-M, Jada Koerner recorded 14 points and seven rebounds, while Alivea Weber had 12 points and three steals. Alexa Gortmaker chipped in with four assists and two steals.
Avon (4-3) visits Scotland on Thursday and FA-M plays at Scotland on Saturday.
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. 6 11 8 8 — 33
AVON (4-3) 17 10 14 14 — 55
Scotland 51, Centerville 39
CENTERVILLE — Grace Fryda’s line of 20 points, four assists and three steals helped Scotland defeat Centerville 51-39 in a girls’ basketball showdown Tuesday evening in Centerville.
Also for Scotland (4-3), Delanie VanDriel had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Makayla Friederich had four points and seven rebounds. Kennedy Bietz dished out five assists and Audrey Sayler pulled down five rebounds.
For Centerville (6-4), Haley Meyer had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Lillie Eide added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Meyer also had two assists and three steals, and Keira Austin contributed six points to the win.
Both teams play again Thursday, with Centerville at Irene-Wakonda in Wakonda and Scotland at home against Avon.
SCOTLAND (4-3) 20 10 13 8 — 51
CENTERVILLE (6-4) 10 5 8 16 — 39
Viborg-Hurley 53, Alcester-Hudson 34
ALCESTER — Sydney Voss poured in 22 points to help Viborg-Hurley record a 53-34 victory over Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday evening in Alcester.
Coral Mason added 11 points and Shelby Lyons scored nine points for Viborg-Hurley (8-1), which visits Gayville-Volin on Thursday in Gayville.
Alcester-Hudson (3-5) got 12 points from Elly Doering. The Cubs host Akron-Westfield (Iowa) on Thursday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-1) 10 17 9 17 — 53
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-5) 8 13 8 5 — 34
Wynot 55, Niobrara-Verdigre 40
WYNOT, Neb. — Thanks to a double-double from Karley Heimes, the Wynot Blue Devils defeated Niobrara-Verdigre 55-40 on Tuesday evening in Wynot, Nebraska.
Heimes finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Autumn Lawson had 12 points, and Edyn Sudbeck posted 10 points and six rebounds. Krystal Sudbeck and Emersyn Sudbeck both added seven points.
For Niobrara-Verdigre, Josilyn Miller scored 23 points, Senna Swalley scored five points, and Chaney Konopasek tallied six rebounds and four steals.
EPJ 45, Irene-Wakonda 27
WAKONDA — Maddie Hammitt’s 18 points helped Elk Point-Jefferson defeat Irene-Wakonda 45-27 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Wakonda.
Addison Stabe added 12 points and Nora Kastning had 12 points for EPJ (2-6), which led 17-13 at halftime.
For Irene-Wakonda (4-5), Nora O’Malley recorded 18 points and five rebounds, McKenna Mohr had six points and three rebounds, and Katie Knodel tallied three points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emma Marshall chipped in with three rebounds and three steals.
Irene-Wakonda hosts Centerville on Thursday in Wakonda and EPJ hosts Ponca, Nebraska, on Friday in Elk Point.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (2-6) 14 3 14 14 — 45
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-5) 8 5 8 6 — 27
Wagner 64, Gregory 50
WAGNER — Macy Koupal and Abby Brunsing combined for 43 points and 13 rebounds for Wagner in a 64-50 girls’ basketball win over Gregory on Tuesday night in Wagner.
Koupal finished with 27 points (with five three-pointers), four rebounds and four assists, while Brunsing had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Shalayne Nagel threatened a triple-double with six points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
In the loss for Gregory, Jessy Jo VanDerWerff had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Brooklynn Kenzy had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Opbroek chipped in with 15 points.
Wagner, now 2-4, visits Parkston on Thursday and Gregory hosts Kimball-White Lake on Thursday.
GREGORY (1-7) 10 16 8 16 — 50
WAGNER (2-4) 18 10 22 14 — 64
Vermillion 56, Madison 46
MADISON — The Vermillion Tanagers knocked down eight three-pointers in a 56-46 victory over Madison on Tuesday evening in Madison.
Lexi Plitzuweit led Vermillion (6-2) with 15 points to go along with four rebounds, while Brooke Jensen had 10 points off the bench. Kasey Hanson scored seven points, Lilly Johnson had six points, and Shandie Ludwig posted five points and five rebounds.
For Madison (3-4), Abby Brooks had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Zoey Gerry had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs committed 24 turnovers.
Vermillion hosts Lennox on Friday
VERMILLION (6-2) 15 14 19 8 — 56
MADISON (3-4) 13 10 6 17 — 46
AC-DC 51, TDA 36
LAKE ANDES — Allison Muckey’s double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds helped Andes Central-Dakota Christian upend Tripp-Delmont-Armour 51-36 on Tuesday in Lake Andes.
Josie Brouwer also scored 15 points, and Mackenzie Muckey added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals for AC-DC (6-1).
In the loss for TDA (3-4), Megan Reiner finished with 13 points and eight steals, Ashlee Gerber had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Bailey Spaans handed out four assists.
AC-DC plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Corsica and TDA plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Platte.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (3-4) 8 10 9 9 — 36
ANDES CEN.-DC (6-1) 11 15 10 15 — 51
Huron 56, Brookings 30
HURON — Isabella Schreeve and Tenley Buddenhagen combined for 31 points as Huron cruised past Brookings 56-30 in an ESD girls’ basketball game Tuesday in Huron.
Schreeve had 16 points and five rebounds, and Buddenhagen tallied 15 points and five rebounds.
Also for Huron (5-4), Hamtyn Heinz scored seven points, and Alexis Feenstra had six points and six rebounds.
Brookings (0-7) got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Ainsley Shelsta.
BROOKINGS (0-7) 9 8 6 7 — 30
HURON (5-4) 14 17 16 9 — 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.