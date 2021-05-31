Mitchell used strong pitching performances on both ends of a doubleheader to earn a sweep of the Yankton Lakers in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mitchell outlasted Yankton 2-0 in the opener.
For Yankton, Kael Garry and Trey Sager each had a hit.
Owen Wishon took the loss, striking out six in five innings of work. Cohen Zahrbock struck out three in two innings of shutout relief.
Mitchell rallied from an early deficit to win the nightcap 4-3.
Matt Sheldon doubled for Yankton. Evan Serck, Wishon, Easton Nelson, Mac Grotenhuis and Braeden Johnke each had a hit.
Nelson took the loss, striking out eight in his four innings of work. Sager struck out four in three innings of relief.
The Lakers host Harrisburg Maroon on Wednesday.
Mitchell 6-3, Reds 4-12
The Yankton Reds bounced back from a first-game setback to claim a 12-3 victory over Mitchell White in the nightcap of a youth baseball doubleheader on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Easton Feser had two hits and three RBI, and Owen Eidsness had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Kaden Hunhoff also had two hits. Jace Sedlacek doubled. Carter Boomsma, Abe O’Brien, Tate Beste and Beck Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Beste picked up the win, with Ryken pitching a scoreless fifth inning.
In the opener, Mitchell built an early lead on the way to a 6-4 victory.
Feser had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Ryken, Beste and Eidsness each had a hit.
Eidsness took the loss, with Sam Gokie allowing one run in three innings of relief.
The Reds, 3-1, travel to face Sioux Falls West on Wednesday.
Saturday
Vermillion 14-11, Greysox 0-3
Vermillion earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Vermillion no-hit Yankton 14-0. Noah Hanson took the loss, with Liam Villanueva striking out two in relief.
Vermillion won the nightcap 11-3.
Nathan Barnes and Jack Brandt each doubled for Yankton. Dylan Howe and Jolten Reimnitz each had a hit in the effort.
Howe took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work. Brandt struck out three in two innings of relief.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls West today (Tuesday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.